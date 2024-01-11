"Given Serena Williams' swansong a year before, for Coco Gauff to fill that void is like a fairy tale" - Jim Courier

Former World No. 1 Jim Courier has remarked that it felt like a fairy tale to see Coco Gauff fill the void left by Serena Williams.

Williams had announced that she would retire from the sport in September 2022, stating that her time as a tennis player was drawing to a close. She was last seen in action at the US Open that year, where she beat Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

A year later, at the same stage, Gauff announced her arrival by clinching her maiden Grand Slam title in New York. She fought from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours under a closed roof at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Four-time Major winner Courier, in the latest season of Netflix's Break Point, stated that playing at the US Open as an American is a special feeling. He also remarked that while Gauff was always destined for greatness, the way she clinched the title just 12 months after Williams walked into the sunset at the same stadium was like a fairy tale.

"Playing at the US Open, being an American player, there's nothing like it in the sport," he said.

"Since Coco first came into the scene, it was obvious that she should be destined for greatness. Given Serena's swansong a year before, for Coco to come in and fill that void, it really is like a fairy tale," he added.

Coco Gauff: "Serena Williams and Venus Williams, words can't describe what they meant to me"

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the HISTORYTalks 2022 in Washington, DC.

After winning the title, Coco Gauff paid tribute to Venus and Serena Williams, stating that she always looked up to them and that it was thanks to them that she had an easier path to becoming a professional player.

"In New York, I feel like winning means even more.," she said.

"Obviously, Serena and Venus, words can't describe what they meant to me. All the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this. It's an honor. I hope that another girl can see this and believe that they can do it, and hopefully their name could be on this trophy too," she added.

Gauff, who is currently ranked World No. 4, will look to build on her 2023 season. She began this year by successfully defending her WTA 250 title in Auckland last week, beating Elina Svitolina 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

The 19-year-old will be in action next at the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne on Sunday, January 14.

