"Go back to bed, for goodness sake" - Tennis fans unsettled by Andy Murray's quick return to Australian Open grounds after longest career match win

Andy Murray played the longest match of his career in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. The 35-year-old defeated Aussie home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis in a high-octane five-setter which was played at the Margaret Court Arena between January 19-20. The match stretched to five hours and 45 minutes, with the local time shooting past 4 am the next day.

Andy Murray eventually sealed the deal with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory to stage one of the biggest comebacks of his career after being two sets down and his opponent serving for the match at 5-2 in the third.

Despite the exhaustion of finishing in the wee hours of the morning, the former World No. 1 seemed to bounce right back as he was seen returning to Melbourne Park just a few hours later. Tennis fans were amused by Andy Murray’s drive and dedication and many opined that the three-time Grand Slam champion should go back to his room and recuperate for his upcoming third-round encounter against Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday.

"Why is he even there? He shouldn’t be on any court today, just recovery and sleep at hotel," one fan said.

"Obviously he will know what is better for him but in my opinion I think he should go to rest well...sleep is very important . I would be died," another fan commented.

YAYALI™ @Llaniira @AustralianOpen . I would be died @andy_murray Obviously he will know what is better for him but in my opinion I think he should go to rest well...sleep is very important. I would be died @AustralianOpen @andy_murray Obviously he will know what is better for him but in my opinion I think he should go to rest well...sleep is very important 😔. I would be died

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @AustralianOpen @andy_murray Why isn't Andy sleeping? He needs rest. I don't understand it? He's got to be exhausted. @AustralianOpen @andy_murray Why isn't Andy sleeping? He needs rest. I don't understand it? He's got to be exhausted.

Jonathan Hurst @JPH_84_NG @AustralianOpen @andy_murray What the hell...he can't have been to bed! Surely would have been too amped up after the match and hungry to sleep! @AustralianOpen @andy_murray What the hell...he can't have been to bed! Surely would have been too amped up after the match and hungry to sleep!

Natasha @SocialLifeGone @AustralianOpen @andy_murray This man played the match and all I did was sit on the couch and watch it plus I didn’t even watch the whole thing and I look more dead than him. Is he human? Has the metal hip taken over? @AustralianOpen @andy_murray This man played the match and all I did was sit on the couch and watch it plus I didn’t even watch the whole thing and I look more dead than him. Is he human? Has the metal hip taken over?

Bilgehan Doguer Ozer 👀 @blghndoguerozer @AustralianOpen #AndyMurray @andy_murray What are you actually made from? Because there has to be more than just a metal hip holding you together, allowing you to still be producing these moments and matches that defy what should be possible #AusOpen @AustralianOpen @andy_murray What are you actually made from? Because there has to be more than just a metal hip holding you together, allowing you to still be producing these moments and matches that defy what should be possible #AusOpen #AndyMurray

Carmy @carmellysweet @AustralianOpen @andy_murray What on earth, go to sleep you freak of nature @AustralianOpen @andy_murray What on earth, go to sleep you freak of nature 😱

TyGuy @Raku23231SODMOG #AusOpen @AustralianOpen



is back at the



#AO2023 Murray can't get enough of this place @andy_murray is back at the #AusOpen just eight hours after his epic night. Murray can't get enough of this place 😝@andy_murray is back at the #AusOpen just eight hours after his epic night.#AO2023 https://t.co/Q6XXGuusfw I have never seen a more pained man in my life lmao after I play a 5 and a half hour tennis match, you aren't going to see me for a month ☠️absolute unit twitter.com/AustralianOpen… I have never seen a more pained man in my life lmao after I play a 5 and a half hour tennis match, you aren't going to see me for a month ☠️absolute unit twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

"His best chance of survival is playing next match as late in day as possible" – Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick on Andy Murray’s recovery post Australian Open R2

Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2019 Australian Open

After Andy Murray’s strenuous win, another former World. 1 Andy Roddick touched upon the ideal recovery process for the Brit to get back on his feet before his Round 3 clash at the Australian Open.

The 2003 US Open champion stated that it was essential for Murray to go through the necessary routines before calling it a day.

"If I’m him, I don’t sacrifice body work for sleep immediately. Have to crush some food before sleep as well. No chance I’d be the least bit concerned about practicing at all between matches. Massage, ice all day. If he can steal a 4-5 hours of sleep today then great. So hard," Roddick wrote.

The American suggested that the Brit should refrain from practicing the sport and focus on recovery first.

"They’ll have a makeshift ice bath set up in his room and he will be in and out of it all day. Also have to think tourney will schedule him later on in the day on next playing day. All he needs today for motion is 20 easy minutes on a stationary bike. No hitting," Roddick added.

Andy Roddick further remarked that the 35-year-old’s best chance at survival was having the match scheduled “as late in the day as possible” against a tough opponent in Roberto Bautista Agut, who previously downed him in the opening round of the 2019 Australian Open, prompting Murray into temporary retirement.

"Later in afternoon or even 7 pm isn’t the same as starting at 11 pm. You have to survive before you advance. His best chance of survival is playing next match as late in day as possible. In this scenario worrying about recovering after another win is the goal," he said.

Poll : Will Andy Murray be successful in his clash against Roberto Bautista Agut? Yes No 0 votes