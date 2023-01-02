"GOAT recognizing GOAT" - Tennis fans thrilled by Roger Federer's reaction to Iga Swiatek's around-the-net shot at United Cup 2023

Ever since Roger Federer showed appreciation for Iga Swiatek's around-the-net freak shot on Day 4 of the United Cup, fans have been expressing their joy at witnessing a brief interaction between the two greats of the game.

On Sunday, Swiatek teamed up with Hubert Hurkacz to take on Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin at the 2023 United Cup in Brisbane. The Polish duo won the match 6-3, 6-4. During the sixth game of the first set, a 14-shot rally ended with the World No. 1 hitting a rare one-handed backhand winner that went around the net.

She later took to social media to seek approval from Federer, who has himself hit multiple similar shots in his career. The Swiss legend was highly impressed with the 21-year-old, and responded by saying:

"That was crazy."

Fans were a little surprised but extremely happy at the fact that the 20-time Grand Slam champion replied to Swiatek. A few fans joked that the exchange might not be liked by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who is scheduled to face the Pole on Monday. Some were reminded of Federer's through-the-net shot at the Laver Cup during his career's last match, while others pointed out that the two GOATS were in conversation.

"Ha ha - good on you Roger! That's all the affirmation Iga needed and it was a peach of a shot! Would have loved to have seen you take part in this event but team Switzerland are doing pretty well," a fan tweeted.

Fantasy Tennis League



That's all the affirmation Iga needed and it was a peach of a shot!



"ha ha - good on you Roger! That's all the affirmation Iga needed and it was a peach of a shot! Would have loved to have seen you take part in this event but team Switzerland are doing pretty well."

"Great shot! I've seen it only another time in my life ... I believe by John McEnroe against Ivan Lendl at Dallas in John's magical year in the 80's. But was single and the court had no corridors. Iga we can say you're in excellent company," a user wrote.

Andrea Lamorgese: "Great shot! I've seen it only another time in my life ... I believe by John McEnroe against Ivan Lendl at Dallas in John's magical year in the 80's. But was single and the court had no corridors. Iga we can say you're in excellent company!"

"Iga has found another fan. I'm sure, Rafa must have put in some great words," another tweet read.

"Iga has found another fan. I'm sure, Rafa must have put in some great words."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Your crazy shot at the Laver Cup still gives me goosebumps!! Miss you Rogie!!"

"Roger Federer still practices when he can" - Former coach Ivan Ljubicic

Ivan Ljubicic (L) and Roger Fdederer

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September this year. Former Croatian player Ivan Ljubicic, who coached Federer from 2016 to 2022, recently stated that the Swiss icon was still practicing to stay active as he felt the best on the court.

"He still practices when he can, he is still staying active, and he feels good. His life hasn't changed much. I know he would like to have fun on the tennis courts, that's the place where he feels the best," the Croat was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Ivan Ljubicic, ancien coach de Federer, nous donne de ses nouvelles dans Bartoli Time :



🗣 "Il continue de s'entraîner, il se sent bien. Sa vie n'a pas beaucoup changé. Je sais qu'il aimerait s'amuser sur les courts de tennis, c'est l'endroit où il se sent le mieux." Ivan Ljubicic, ancien coach de Federer, nous donne de ses nouvelles dans Bartoli Time :🗣 "Il continue de s'entraîner, il se sent bien. Sa vie n'a pas beaucoup changé. Je sais qu'il aimerait s'amuser sur les courts de tennis, c'est l'endroit où il se sent le mieux."

