"Going to get their money's worth" - Andy Roddick hilariously predicts number of Taylor Swift sightings at boyfriend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl game

Andy Roddick and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim have shared their predictions for Super Bowl 2024, adding a hilarious twist by focusing their bets on Taylor Swift rather than the game itself.

The defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster clash on February 11. The Chiefs clinched their Super Bowl spot by beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game.

Following their victory, the spotlight shifted to Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's romance as they embraced on the field after the win. Swift further dominated headlines over her expected appearance at Kelce's upcoming Super Bowl game.

On the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick and Jon Wertheim made some 'prop bets' regarding the popstar's appearance at the sporting event. The first wager was on whether one of the teams would score a touchdown first or if a live shot of Swift would be shown first.

Wertheim predicted that a touchdown would occur first, citing the networks' potential reluctance to show Taylor Swift due to the backlash over her excessive coverage.

"I think the networks have been chasing, certainly my beloved CBS. There's so much backlash to the Taylor Swift cutaways. That's a good question, I might have to go touchdown on that one," he said (at 1:02:18).

Conversely, Andy Roddick argued that the networks would prioritize maximizing ratings and discussions about the match, making a Swift appearance more likely.

"I'll take the opposite side of that because this is the Super Bowl, this is the show, this is ratings, this is Twitter. They want to set everyone off. They want it to be wildfire. We definitely get a shot of her, and rightfully so, before the first touchdown," he said.

Both Roddick and Wertheim agreed that the singer would choose "Kansas City Chiefs red" for her lipstick color.

The former World No. 1 then questioned how many times Swift would be shown on screen during the game, setting the over/under at 5.5. While Wertheim leaned towards the over, Roddick favored the under, stating that the NFL would get its "money's worth" by featuring the popstar early.

"Kinda depends on the game. If it's dogsh*t, if its a blowout, I'm thinking over. I think these networks are very sensitive. I'll say over but not by much," Wertheim said.

"I'm going one gratuitous shot early. Obviously after every Kelce touchdown or catch. I'm going to go under but I think they're going to get their money's worth early," Andy Roddick said.

Nevertheless, they both agreed that it was unlikely for the Super Bowl MVP to mention the popstar in his speech.

Andy Roddick defends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce against criticism: "So they kiss each other after a game, like who f**king cares?"

Andy Roddick

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win, Taylor Swift faced backlash for joining her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field, with accusations that she stole the spotlight from the team's victory.

The popstar has been subjected to large amounts of criticism for her presence during Kelce's games, prompting the likes of Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle to show their support for the singer.

During the podcast, Andy Roddick defended Swift and Kelce against such criticism, questioning why people couldn't simply celebrate their success instead of scrutinizing them.

"At some point, can we just celebrate success? Whether it's for the player who's going to go down as the best tight end in history. Whether it's for Taylor Swift who's going to go down, and I don't say this hyperbolically, as the biggest popstar that we've ever had. So they make googly eyes and they kiss each other after a game like who f**king cares? Besides everybody I guess," Andy Roddick said (at 1:01:30).

Roddick jumped to Swift's defense previously as well, lambasting former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for suggesting that the singer was only dating Kelce for 'publicity.'