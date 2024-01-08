Tennis fans on the internet have speculated that Nick Kyrgios will continue to heap praise on Novak Djokovic while commentating after the Australian landed a new gig with Eurosport.

Sports media outfit Eurosport recently announced that Kyrgios will be joining their commentary panel for the Australian Open 2024. The tennis star has been out of on-court action for more than six months and has taken up broadcasting roles in the meantime.

The 28-year-old served as an announcer and a panelist for Tennis Channel during the ATP Finals in November 2023. Later, he signed up for OnlyFans, a subscription-based content platform. His latest destination is Eurosport.

However, tennis buffs on X (formerly Twitter) have registered their discontent over Kyrgios getting a fresh opportunity despite his controversial past. The Aussie notably pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend but was not convicted in February last year (via Sky Sports).

"The abuser hates women so thankfully shouldn’t be covering any matches I’ll be watching. Awful commentary decision," a fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"This is so gross. Employing a convicted domestic abuser is not the one."

A third fan hinted at the Australian talking highly of Novak Djokovic from the commentary box during the ATP Finals in November 2023.

"Is he gonna simp nonstop for Djokovic again," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Never took myself seriously enough to one day be on the Tour, beating people like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently stated that he never imagined himself competing on the ATP Tour and defeating the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer. During an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, he said:

"Tennis was, it was such an interesting journey. I never thought I was 17, 18, still in school and people were telling me, you could really do something. I never took myself seriously enough to one day be on the [ATP] Tour, beating people like Novak, Rafa & Roger.

"It was just never in my mind. And then all of a sudden it just happened. And my life changed."

Kyrgios defeated Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer in his first meeting with each of the trio. He currently leads the Serb 2-1 in terms of head-to-head.

Kyrgios locked horns with Nadal in eight more matches and won three. After his first battle, the Australian failed to beat Federer anymore as the Swiss maestro raced to a 6-1 lead in their head-to-head tally.

