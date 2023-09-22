Former American tennis player Mardy Fish has condemned a journalist who inaccurately quoted Caroline Wozniacki on Simona Halep's doping suspension.

Halep recently received a four-year ban from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after testing positive for Roxadustat during the 2022 US Open.

In a recent column published in Sports Illustrated by Jon Wertheim, it was reported that Wozniacki came to Halep's defense, urging her fellow players to show respect to the Romanian before the final verdict of her doping suspension was announced.

However, Wozniacki took to social media to clarify that those were not her words, and attributed them to an Instagram account impersonating her.

"It’s come to my attention that @jon_wertheim posted, and since deleted, quotes and opinions from me about Martina Hingis and the Halep doping case. To be ABSOLUTELY CLEAR, those quotes were NOT from me, but instead were taken from an account on Instagram that pretended to be me, and didn’t have the check mark," Wozniacki wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is very frustrating because it could have been easily avoided by either calling me, or checking the accounts authenticity on Instagram. I understand mistakes can happen, but I just want to be absolutely clear that these comments did NOT come from me. Have a great day!" she added.

In light of Wozniacki's post, Mardy Fish also took to social media to criticize Jon Wertheim. He said that many journalists nowadays tend to prioritize speed over accuracy and neglect fact-checking, all for the sake of generating more "clicks" for their articles.

"Gotta be first to get the clicks!" Fish posted.

"Bold to say this about Serena Williams" - Journalist questions Sorana Cirstea for taking dig at American following her alleged shade at Simona Halep's doping ban

Simona Halep at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Sports journalist Matt Dowell has criticized Sorana Cirstea for her recent remarks aimed at Serena Williams. Cirstea's comments were made in response to the alleged dig made by the American legend at Simona Halep following her four-year doping suspension.

After the announcement of Simona Halep's ban, Serena Williams turned to social media and shared a cryptic post, seemingly hinting at Halep.

"8 is a better number," Williams posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2019, Halep thwarted Williams' quest for an eighth Wimbledon title, defeating her 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Sorana Cirstea recently came to Simona Halep's defense, in which she referred to the 23-time Grand Slam champion as arrogant.

"Serena as a player was extraordinarily good, but as a person, she always had this arrogance. She didn't accept when someone could beat her or when someone took a title from her," Cirstea said.

Matt Dowell expressed his strong disapproval of Cirstea's statement, deeming it utterly appalling that the world appears to be more perturbed by Serena Williams' post rather than Simona Halep's drug suspension.

"Wild to me that people have been more up in arms over Serena's tweet than they have been over Halep's actual drug suspension, especially after all the info released last week. It's also bold to say this about Serena when Cirstea won a total of 7 games in 3 matches against her," Dowell posted on X.

