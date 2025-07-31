"Great effort champ" - Nick Kyrgios sends uplifting message to Naomi Osaka after her incredible comeback win at Canadian Open

Naomi Osaka recently claimed a hard-fought win in her second round match at the Canadian Open, staging an incredible comeback to beat Liudmila Samsonova. Reacting to her victory, Nick Kyrgios penned an uplifting message for the Japanese tennis star to show his support.

Osaka, who has typically excelled on hard courts, began her season on the surface earlier this month at the Citi DC Open. There she went down to fellow US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round. This week, the 27-year-old kicked off her campaign in Canada against Ariana Arseneault, beating the home player 6-4, 6-2.

Up next, Naomi Osaka took on Liudmila Samsonova. While the four-time Grand Slam champion’s match got off to a shaky start, she rallied to come from behind and save two match points, eventually winning 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Reacting to Osaka's incredible comeback, Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story,

“Great effort champ.”

Osaka and Kyrgios share a friendly bond and the duo are slated to compete in the mixed doubles event together at the US Open later this year.

Naomi Osaka reflects on her hard fought win over Liudmila Samsonova

Osaka at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

For Naomi Osaka, her win will certainly give her a sense of confidence going into the rest of the tournament. The Japanese tennis star had lost out to Liudmila Samsonova earlier this year at the Berlin Tennis Open and her win over the Russian marks only the second time she has won back-to-back matches since the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

Speaking to the National Bank Open after her win, Osaka revealed her focus during the game was on finding solutions, saying,

“I definitely didn’t come here to go to the airport. I was trying to think of solutions the entire time.”

In her on court interview after her win, Osaka admitted she was initially overwhelmed, explaining,

"She definitely came out really hard and for me, I was definitely overwhelmed and I didn’t know if I should also be hitting winners. But after a while, I just tried to keep the ball in the court.”

"I’ve played her so many times since I’ve come back, so I wouldn’t say it’s new. I haven’t played here in a long time, so it was nice to get a three-set win here in Montréal,’ she added.

Up next, Naomi Osaka is scheduled to take on fellow Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko for her third round match. The duo are slated to be in action on Thursday, July 21.

