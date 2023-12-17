"Grigor Dimitrov is a player who is a pleasure to watch, you pay an entrance fee for it" - Bulgarian’s former coach

Grigor Dimitrov's former coach Dante Bottini recently gave an honest assessment of the Bulgarian's strengths and weaknesses.

Dimitrov has been on the professional tour since 2008. He achieved his best ranking of No. 3 in 2017, when he won four titles, including the prestigious ATP Finals. He is famous for his graceful one-handed backhand, his varied game, and his ability to hit shots that few others can.

However, Dimitrov has also faced many challenges, setbacks, and injuries throughout his career. He has often failed to meet the expectations that were set for him since he was nicknamed "Baby Fed" for his resemblance to Roger Federer’s style.

In an article by La Nacion, Bottini described Dimitrov as someone who can either dazzle fans with his shots or disappoint them with his lack of competitiveness.

"He is an exceptional player, one of the most talented on the circuit," Bottini said. "Physically he is also extraordinary, he takes great care of himself, he is a beast. Tennis-wise he is one of the great talents, he throws shots that almost no one does. The backhand with slice is crazy, the one-handed one too."

"He is a player who is a pleasure to watch; You pay an entrance fee for it. When it is bad it makes you want to leave because it hardly competes, that is the great weakness. He suffers when he is not well emotionally and he transfers it to the field; he shows it. Now..., when he's happy, he can make a mess and gives you the best show ever," he added.

A look at Grigor Dimitrov’s performance in the 2023 season

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov had a remarkable season in 2023, reaching his highest ranking since 2018 and playing some of his best tennis in years. The 32-year-old showed great consistency and versatility, performing well on all three surfaces and making two finals, including his first Masters 1000 final since 2017.

Dimitrov started the season ranked No. 28 in the world, but quickly climbed up the rankings with some impressive results. He reached the semifinals in Rotterdam, Washington, Chengdu, and Shanghai. He also made the third round of the Australian Open and the US Open, and the fourth round at the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

Dimitrov reached his first ATP final in over five years in Geneva, where he beat Taylor Fritz in a tight semifinal, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(2), but lost to Nicolas Jarry in the final, 7-6(1), 6-1.

In November, Grigor Dimitrov capped off his season with a sensational run to the final of the Paris Masters, his first appearance in a Masters 1000 final since winning Cincinnati in 2017. He beat three top-10 players en route to the final, including Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He was eventually beaten by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets.