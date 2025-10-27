  • home icon
  • Tennis
  Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez & Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti enjoy watching Nicole Kidman & more light up Vogue World runway show

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez & Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti enjoy watching Nicole Kidman & more light up Vogue World runway show

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:57 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez & Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti enjoy watching Nicole Kidman & more light up Vogue World runway show. Credit: GETTY

Grigor Dimirov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, and Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, are both related to the modeling industry. They showed up for the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 event on Sunday at the Paramount Pictures Studios Lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Several models, actors, dancers, and musicians came out on the stage to perform. Fashion designers, including Colleen Atwood, Ruth E. Carter, Catherine Martin, plus fashion labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Alaïa, are to be credited for the outfits.

On Sunday, Eiza revealed her appearance for the show. She was wearing a stunning black outfit and posed on the red carpet. At the show, Eiza also captured Nicole Kidman turning heads with her walk on the runway.

Eiza Gonzalez&#039;s Instagram story
Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram story

Kidman was wearing a custom-designed gown by Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy. It was a black satin dress, complete with satin camellias in homage to the gown worn by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 film Gilda.

Meanwhile, Andrea Preti captured Jeff Goldblum walking the runway, waving to the attendees at the show.

Andrea Preti&#039;s Instagram story
Andrea Preti's Instagram story

Venus Williams & Grigor Dimitrov turn heads at Lacoste’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Like their parents enjoyed their time in Hollywood on Sunday, two weeks ago, tennis stars Venus Williams and Grigor Dimitrov also turned heads at a different fashion event.

Williams and Dimitrov attended Lacoste’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show in Paris. Williams put on a minimalist white ensemble with clean lines, wide-leg trousers and crisp accessories.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov posed in a chic casual outfit with black glasses on. He posed with fashion heavyweights, including Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

"Always grateful to share moments like these @lacoste 🐊" he wrote in the caption.
Dimitrov's girlfriend is from Mexico. She studied at the Edron Academy and the American School Foundation in Mexico City. Moreover, for acting, she went to Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística.

Gonzalez made her debut on Mexican television, featuring in the teen telenovela Lola, érase una vez (2007-08) as the lead character Dolores "Lola" Valente. She also performed different roles in Hollywood, including Baby Driver (2017) as Monica Castello, Alita: Battle Angel (2019) as Nyssiana and Hobbs & Shaw (2019) as Madame M.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams' fiancé Andrea Preti was born in Denmark but moved to Italy as a teenager. He relocated to New York City to study acting at the Susan Batson Academy. He is known for his work as writer, director, and actor in the film One More Day (2014)

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

