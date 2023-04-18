Grigor Dimitrov recently featured in an ATP promotional video where he revealed who he would take to Coachella with him and who would provide him with insider access at the music festival.

During the conversation, Dimitrov was asked about his ideal plus one for Coachella. Without hesitation, he expressed his desire to bring Hubert Hurkacz along for the ride because he wanted the Pole to fully immerse himself in the festival's atmosphere and energy.

"Hubert Hurkacz. Because I think he needs to experience those vibes with me," Dimitrov said.

The Bulgarian said that water, a hat, and snacks were the three essential items he would bring to the festival. When asked which tennis star would have the best photo, he singled out Matteo Berrettini and named Gael Monfils for having the best dance moves.

Grigor Dimitrov boasted that he would have the most stylish outfit among the tennis stars at Coachella and even revealed what he would wear. The 31-year old also claimed to have an impeccable taste in music.

"I am throwing myself in this one (best dressed). Some ripped up jeans, t-shirt, very nice boots, some cool watches, lots of jewelry and a hat," he said. "I will have to put myself out there (best music). I have a lot of good music. I go to a lot of concerts."

Dimitrov said that he would probably run into Nick Kyrgios at the music festival. He also disclosed his choice for a hype man whom he would take to the Californian desert.

"I will get Marton Fucsovics because I'll get him to take his shirt off and go off on the stage and DJ. Also swing his shirt," he said.

The Bulgarian identified Serena Williams as someone who could obtain insider access due to her influence among high-profile individuals.

"Me and Serena (Williams) have gone to a lot of concerts together. So there's no one better access than that one for sure.. I can tell you that much," Grigor Dimitrov said.

How Grigor Dimitrov has fared so far this season

Grigor Dmitrov at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Grigor Dimitrov kicked off his 2023 season by competing in the Australian Open. He effortlessly defeated Aslan Karatsev and Laslo Djere in straight sets. Unfortunately, he lost his third-round match against Novak Djokovic.

However, Dimitrov bounced back and achieved his best result of the season thus far at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. He made it to the semifinals but was ultimately defeated by Daniil Medvedev.

At the Miami Open, the 31-year-old showed resilience and determination in his first match against Jan-Lennard Struff, ultimately emerging victorious. Despite this, his journey was cut short as he lost in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

Grigor Dimitrov competed in the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters tournament, where he began his campaign with a remarkable victory but then faced a tough opponent in Jiri Lehecka, ultimately losing in straight sets.

