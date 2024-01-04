"Had to chew on my t-shirt" - Naomi Osaka recalls scary experience of crossing a Bridge in Brisbane; says "never again"

Naomi Osaka recently went running across the Story Bridge in Brisbane. But her experience of crossing the bridge was not what she expected.

The Japanese shared on her Instagram story the experience she faced when she decided to run across the Story Bridge.

Source- Naomi Osaka's Instagram handle

Sharing the details from the harrowing incident, she revealed that she was afraid of heights.

"Fun fact: I have a fear of heights," wrote Osaka.

Continuing, she said that she didn't know that she was scared of running across tall bridges until she went running across the bridge herself. Osaka had to cover her eyes with her hands to avoid seeing the edges of the bridge.

"Another fun fact that I didn’t know until today- Running across tall bridges scares me really bad. I had to sprint sections and hold my hands over my eyes so I couldn’t see the edges," she wrote.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that she had to chew on her t-shirt to calm herself and halfway through the bridge she thought she wasn't going to make it.

"I also had to chew on my t-shirt because halfway through I really thought it was a wrap for me," said Osaka.

The former World No. 1 assured her fans that she made it across the bridge but would never undertake such an adventure again.

"I made it across, but never again," said Osaka.

Naomi Osaka is in Brisbane as she played in the 2024 Brisbane International. She played her first match after more than 15 months against German Tamara Korpatsch. The Japanese defeated her in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (9).

In the second round, the former World No. 1 played against Karolina Pliskova. But Osaka went down in three sets 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 after an enthralling contest.

Naomi Osaka will play 2024 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Australian Open

Post her exit from the 2024 Brisbane International, Osaka is gearing up for her first Grand Slam post-return to tennis. She will be playing at the 2024 Australian Open, which is scheduled from January 14 to January 28 in Melbourne.

The Japanese has been granted direct entry into the main draw with a protected ranking of No. 46. Melbourne Park is a familiar hunting ground for Osaka as she has won the title two times.

The first title came in 2019 when she defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4. With this victory, she became the first player since Jennifer Capriati to win their first two Grand Slams in consecutive events.

Osaka again won in 2021, defeating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3. Winning this title put her in the elite list of players who won their first four major finals. This list includes Monica Seles and Roger Federer.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline