"It's terrible" ; "The number of times John McEnroe has done this" - American comes under fire from fans for Australian Open 2024 commentary

Several fans online were displeased with John McEnroe's commentary in the Australian Open 2024 where he admitted to not knowing anything about Zizou Bergs.

Bergs was Stefanos Tsitsipas' first-round opponent at the Melbourne Major and McEnroe claimed that he had no idea who the 24-year-old Belgian was.

Several fans were annoyed with McEnroe for his commentary, with one claiming that the American not knowing about players was something that happened regularly and was 'embarrassing'.

"It happens on a daily basis and it's embarrassing," the fan's tweet read.

One fan said that John McEnroe was keeping his commentary job based on his recognition instead of merit.

"How do you suspect we get newer, better prepared and knowledgeable voices in the commentary booth? Because i agree. He’s keeping that job based on “name recognition”. Not how well he does at it," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan called McEnroe's antics terrible and also pointed out that his fellow commentators never called him out on it.

"It’s terrible. And his fellow commentator never says anything to him about it," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some other fan reactions to John McEnroe's Australian Open commentary:

As far as the match was concerned, Tsitsipas came back from a set down to defeat Zizou Bergs and reach the second round of the Australian Open.

John McEnroe was unable to win the Australian Open throughout his career

McEnroe with Frances Tiafoe after the Laver Cup

John McEnroe is inarguably among the best players of all time but he was unable to lay his hands on the Australian Open trophy throughout his career.

The American did not compete at the Melbourne Major until 1983 as during those days, several top players missed the tournament due to its scheduling and lesser prize money. His first participation at the Australian Open saw him attain his best-ever finish there. He reached the semifinals of the competition before being beaten by eventual champion Mats Wilander.

McEnroe made four more appearances at the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals in three of them. The one instance the American did not qualify for the last eight at the Australian Open was in 1990 when he was disqualified from his fourth-round match due to 'unsportsmanlike conduct'.

John McEnroe's last appearance at the Melbourne Major came in 1992 when he was unseeded. The former World No. 1 beat two seeded players in Boris Becker and Emilio Sanchez to reach the quarterfinals, where he was beaten by Wayne Ferreira.