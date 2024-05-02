"Happy to accept this challenge" - Aryna Sabalenka aims to bring her 'best tennis' against Elena Rybakina in 'tough' Madrid Open SF clash

Aryna Sabalenka has made it to the semifinals of the Madrid Open in her title-defending run this year and is now gearing up for her next challenge in the form of Elena Rybakina.

On Wednesday, May 1, Sabalenka ended Russian tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva's impressive run in Madrid. She defeated Andreeva 6-1, 6-4 in 80 minutes on the back of three break points and a first-serve conversion percentage of 79.

It was the defending champion's second victory over Andreeva. The Belarusian defeated the 17-year-old in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka's next hurdle is Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. During her on-court interview after beating Andreeva, the Belarusian noted that her battle with Rybakina would be "tough," but added that she was ready for the challenge.

"Well it’s never easy if you get to the semifinals, it’s never easy and Elena, she’s a great player, we’ve played so many great battles. It’s going to be a tough challenge for me but I’m happy to accept this challenge. I’ll do my best to get this win. Hopefully, I’m gonna bring my best tennis," the World No. 2 said.

Rybakina has looked more potent than Sabalenka in Madrid as the former has lost only one set thus far. She began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

In her following two matches, the Kazakhstan player defeated Mayar Sherif and Sara Bejlek in straight sets to set up a quarterfinal clash with Yulia Putinteseva. Putintseva was able to snatch a set from Rybakina as they met on Wednesday. However, the 2022 Wimbledon champion secured a comeback victory, with the scoreline reading 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 in her favor.

On the other hand, the only straight-set victory for Aryna Sabalenka in the ongoing tournament came during the quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka leads Elena Rybakina 5-3 in head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have played against each other eight times on tour, with the former maintaining a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head tally.

Sabalenka remained unbeaten against Rybakina in their first four encounters, beginning with the 2019 Wuhan Open quarterfinals. Rybakina registered her first success over the World No. 2 in grand fashion, downing her 7-6(11), 6-4 in the 2023 Indian Wells final.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have met once this year. They clashed in the final of the Brisbane International in January when Rybakina thrashed the two-time Major winner 6-0, 6-3.