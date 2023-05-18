"Happy Iga is part of the sensible side of injury management" - Tennis fans rally around Iga Swiatek after 'devastating' retirement in Italian Open QF

Tennis fans extended overwhelming support towards Iga Swiatek after an injury forced the two-time defending champion's retirement from the Italian Open quarter-final.

On Wednesday, May 17, Swiatek took on Elena Rybakina for a place in the semi-finals in Rome. The Pole started off strong, breaking Rybakina's serve twice to take an early 3-0 lead in the first set.

She carried her momentum forward in the second set as well, racing to a 3-1 lead before the Kazakh mounted a strong comeback to level the scores at 4-4. Rybakina extended her winning record in tiebreaks this season to 9-1 after clinching the second set.

During the set break, Iga Swiatek called for a medical timeout and had the upper area of her right leg taped up. Despite her movement being visibly hampered due to the injury, she made an effort to continue playing the deciding set. However, the World No. 1 was eventually forced to retire from the match at 6-2, 6-7(3), 2-2 after two hours and 21 minutes due to the injury.

A fan expressed their support for Swiatek's "sensible" decision to retire instead of injuring herself further by continuing to play.

"I'm happy Iga is part of the sensible side of injury management, retiring to prevent any further damage, not carrying on to the bitter end," the fan tweeted.

Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu I'm happy Iga is part of the sensible side of injury management, retiring to prevent any further damage, not carrying on to the bitter end I'm happy Iga is part of the sensible side of injury management, retiring to prevent any further damage, not carrying on to the bitter end

Several other fans expressed that it was heartbreaking to see the three-time Grand Slam champion struggle with the injury.

"Same bro it's devastating...she was doing so well. Then the slide, tears in her eyes... it got me so much..But she's stronger than all of us, I swear," another fan chimed in.

UlaJK @UKisielewska it's devastating...she was doing so well. Then the slide, tears in her eyes... it got me so much...

But she's stronger than all of us, I swear @JomTones12 Same broit's devastating...she was doing so well. Then the slide, tears in her eyes... it got me so much...But she's stronger than all of us, I swear @JomTones12 Same bro😢 it's devastating...she was doing so well. Then the slide, tears in her eyes... it got me so much... But she's stronger than all of us, I swear

"Feeling rly quite emotional about the Iga retirement. Idk why. It’s dumb, I know- it’s just tennis!! But it’s really got to me. Damn this sport and damn my emotional attachment towards this one player," a fan commented.

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Feeling rly quite emotional about the Iga retirement. Idk why. It’s dumb, I know- it’s just tennis!! But it’s really got to me. Damn this sport and damn my emotional attachment towards this one player Feeling rly quite emotional about the Iga retirement. Idk why. It’s dumb, I know- it’s just tennis!! But it’s really got to me. Damn this sport and damn my emotional attachment towards this one player 😭

Here are some more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's mid-match retirement:

Kamil Burchard @BurchardKamil @WTA Even if the injury was minor, it is not worth deepening it a few days before the grand slam. it must also be admitted that playing at night in low temperature and small audience is totally pointless. @WTA Even if the injury was minor, it is not worth deepening it a few days before the grand slam. it must also be admitted that playing at night in low temperature and small audience is totally pointless.

GJ Walos @gjwalos @WTA @iga_swiatek hope this is minor and you'll get back to 100% soon!! You've been spectacular today, you'll come back stronger @WTA @iga_swiatek hope this is minor and you'll get back to 100% soon!! You've been spectacular today, you'll come back stronger 💪💪

Anna Zofia 💛💙 @Anna_Niezgodzka Had it not been for this injury,Iga would jave found a way. Wishing her a speedy recovery @WTA IgaHad it not been for this injury,Iga would jave found a way. Wishing her a speedy recovery @WTA Iga 💔 Had it not been for this injury,Iga would jave found a way. Wishing her a speedy recovery

Tina @Tina11201986 . Oh Iga sweetie please get better soon . @WTA_insider It’s like my heart just shattered. Oh Iga sweetie please get better soon @WTA_insider It’s like my heart just shattered 💔. Oh Iga sweetie please get better soon 😢.

Ala_FN @ala_fn @WTA_insider hope she will get well soon 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 what a horrible day today ☹️ hope she will get well soon🏻 what a horrible day today ☹️ @WTA_insider 💔 hope she will get well soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 what a horrible day today ☹️

Giuseppe @MrGMDelgado #ibi23 @WTA It's never nice to withdraw with an injury scare but probably the best decision given the circumstances. Get well soon Iga. Well done Elena #rybakina @WTA It's never nice to withdraw with an injury scare but probably the best decision given the circumstances. Get well soon Iga. Well done Elena #rybakina #ibi23

Elena Rybakina wishes Iga Swiatek a speedy recovery

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Italian Open

Following the match, Elena Rybakina expressed her concern for Iga Swiatek's well-being and wished her a quick recovery.

"It’s never good to finish a match like this. It was a really good match. I hope it’s nothing serious for Iga & I just wish her a speedy recovery," Rybakina said in her post-match interview.

Rybakina now leads 3-1 in her head-to-head against Swiatek. She previously ousted the Pole from the 2023 Australian Open and subsequently ended her title defense at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The Kazakh will now take on Jelena Ostapenko on Friday, May 19 for a place in the Italian Open final.

Poll : 0 votes