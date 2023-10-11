Martina Navratilova recently used her social media platform to take umbrage at the United Nations Women for their take on the dispute surrounding transgender lesbians.

The United Nations Women is an organization working towards gender equality and empowerment of women. On Sunday (October 8), which was incidentally International Lesbian Day, the UN subsidiary claimed that trans lesbians are no different than lesbians.

"Remember, trans lesbians are lesbians too. Let's uplift and honor EVERY expression of love and identity! Happy International #LesbianDay! @free_equal," the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the company wrote.

These remarks angered a large section of people on social media who don't agree with trans activism. One of them happened to be Martina Navratilova, who was seemingly irked by UN Women bringing both transgender and cisgender lesbians under the same umbrella.

She also accused the company of "trying to control literally every aspect of what a woman is". She wrote:

"So now they are redefining what a lesbian is too??? The only word that belonged to women without being tied to men? I hate these people trying to control literally every aspect of what a woman is and of womanhood."

Martina Navratilova is a staunch detractor of trans athletes competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova won 59 Major titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles

Martina Navratilova never misses a beat when it comes to criticizing transgender activism on social media. The American was previously considered to be an LGBTQIA+ ally, but her latest comments on transgender people are in direct contravention of that.

Earlier in August, the American legend expressed displeasure upon learning that trans powerlifter Avi Silverberg had broken the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

She also denounced the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for their recent transgender inclusion policy around the same time, writing:

"Come on USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so…"

Apart from her online tirades, she has also had a run-in with football star Megan Rapinoe when the latter had claimed that she would welcome a trans player in the USWNT.

"Yikes..." she wrote in response to a report about Rapinoe's views on the topic.

