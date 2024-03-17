Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently praised the movie Poor Things after initially not being a fan of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Riddle gave her verdict on Emma Stone who starred in Poor Things. The influencer revealed that she was initially not a fan of the film but later liked it and praised the cinematography.

"Brit and I finally watched Poor Things and I kinda loved it??? Hated the first 20 mins and then it really grew on me. The editing / wide angle filming / play with color was so good," Riddle wrote on her Instagram story.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram handle

Riddle is a content creator who often accompanies Fritz during tournaments around the world. Her content is often centered around tennis, including behind-the-scenes vlogs from various tournaments. In 2023, she hosted Wimbledon Threads, an official lifestyle and fashion series

The 26-year-old also launched jewelry in collaboration with '8 other Reasons' called 'Lottie NYC', and recently announced a sponsorship deal with Wilson.

Riddle accompanied partner Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Indian Wells, where the American lost to Holger Rune in the fourth round. His best result at this tournament came in 2022 when he defeated Rafael Nadal to clinch the title.

Taylor Fritz's 2024 Indian Wells Open campaign

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

After being given a bye, the World No. 12 encountered Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. Fritz defeated him 7-6 (2), 6-2. The American then made an easy work of Sebastian Baez as he defeated him in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

However, Taylor Fritz's campaign at the 2024 Indian Wells ended when he faltered against Holger Rune 6-2, 6-7 (2), 3-6 in the fourth round.

The American's 2024 campaign is a far cry from his 2022 title-winning campaign, which is his biggest title to date. He also made history as he became the first American since Andre Agassi won in 2001 to win this tournament.

He defeated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-1. He then faced three back-to-back three-setters. But the American managed to battle past Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2), Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) and Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

Fritz then defeated Andrey Rublev to book his place in the final against heavyweight Rafael Nadal, who is a three-time champion at the Indian Wells. The American managed to navigate the challenge successfully to lift the title in 2022.