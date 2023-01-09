"Have some shame and give it to charity" - Tennis fans fume over Australian Open charging entry fee for Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios practice match

Australian Open’s announcement of a chargeable practice match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has been met with criticism from tennis fans.
The Australian Open organizers announced on Monday, January 9, that the 2022 Wimbledon final opponents Djokovic and Kyrgios will be facing off against each other. The practice match will be held a few days before the Australian Open on Friday, January 13 at the Rod Laver Arena.
The declaration about the practice match was accompanied by a mention of a ticket price of $20. Meanwhile, the practice sessions of other tennis players remain free for the public.
Interestingly, the Australian Open is also organizing a charity event called “Tennis Plays for Peace” in support of Ukraine during the ongoing war. The event is expected to be held on January 11, with many tennis stars including Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, and Alex de Minaur set to take part.
However, the practice battle between Djokovic and Kyrgios is believed to not be a part of the charity event, as it is differently titled “The Arena Showdown” with no mention of the ticket charges being donated to any charity.
Tennis fans are thus enraged by the Australian Open’s new concept of charging a fee to watch practice matches, unlike other tournaments such as the US Open.
"A ticket sale for a practice?? Seriously? USO never charged for Rafa’s practice except for a free pass that you get from a website. Just utterly preposterous!" one fan said.
"Selling tickets to a practice match? For profit? Ew. Have some shame and give it to charity," another fan commented.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios pumped for "The Arena Showdown" at Australian Open
While the news of "The Arena Showdown" practice match before the Australian Open being charged $20 wasn't appreciated by tennis fans, the Serb and the Aussie have remained upbeat and are looking forward to a thrilling clash.
Novak Djokovic, who won his 92nd career title on Sunday at the Adelaide International 1, expressed his excitement about sharing the court at the Rod Laver Arena with Kyrgios on January 13.
"Let's do this," the 35-year-old said on his social media.
Nick Kyrgios promptly echoed the 21-time Grand Slam champion's sentiments and promised their fans a good show.
"Mhmm let's give them a show my friend," the 27-year-old said.
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed
Poll : Should Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios practice match be charged an entry fee?
Yes
No
0 votes