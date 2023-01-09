"Have some shame and give it to charity" - Tennis fans fume over Australian Open charging entry fee for Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios practice match

Australian Open’s announcement of a chargeable practice match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has been met with criticism from tennis fans.

The Australian Open organizers announced on Monday, January 9, that the 2022 Wimbledon final opponents Djokovic and Kyrgios will be facing off against each other. The practice match will be held a few days before the Australian Open on Friday, January 13 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The declaration about the practice match was accompanied by a mention of a ticket price of $20. Meanwhile, the practice sessions of other tennis players remain free for the public.

Interestingly, the Australian Open is also organizing a charity event called “Tennis Plays for Peace” in support of Ukraine during the ongoing war. The event is expected to be held on January 11, with many tennis stars including Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, and Alex de Minaur set to take part.

However, the practice battle between Djokovic and Kyrgios is believed to not be a part of the charity event, as it is differently titled “The Arena Showdown” with no mention of the ticket charges being donated to any charity.

Tennis fans are thus enraged by the Australian Open’s new concept of charging a fee to watch practice matches, unlike other tournaments such as the US Open.

"A ticket sale for a practice?? Seriously? USO never charged for Rafa’s practice except for a free pass that you get from a website. Just utterly preposterous!" one fan said.

Madel Suravilla @madel_suravilla



"A ticket sale for a practice?? Seriously? USO never charged for Rafa's practice except for a free pass that you get from a website. Just utterly preposterous!"

"Selling tickets to a practice match? For profit? Ew. Have some shame and give it to charity," another fan commented.

f ❤️‍🔥 @pluckyloser

"Selling tickets to a practice match? For profit? Ew. Have some shame and give it to charity."



Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. Get set for explosive action as tennis’ most famous frenemies come together on RLA for an exciting practice match before #AO2023 Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. Get set for explosive action as tennis’ most famous frenemies come together on RLA for an exciting practice match before #AO2023. Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. https://t.co/Pwoz1JdDRJ Selling tickets to a practice match? For profit? Ew.Have some shame and give it to charity. twitter.com/AustralianOpen… Selling tickets to a practice match? For profit? Ew.Have some shame and give it to charity. twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Dalina @BettyDalina



"To charge people to see a NK match practice is laughable, this is the same guy who keeps repeating he doesn't put an effort in training sessions. But at second thought I have to say there could many people who would like to see this circus."

ViVi B @ViVi_RFObsessed



"Imagine promoting two highly problematic people like this. Glad you support abusers and anti vaxxers. Get in the bin."



Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. Get set for explosive action as tennis’ most famous frenemies come together on RLA for an exciting practice match before #AO2023 Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. Get set for explosive action as tennis’ most famous frenemies come together on RLA for an exciting practice match before #AO2023. Tickets on sale Tuesday at 12 pm AEDT. https://t.co/Pwoz1JdDRJ 🤮🤮🤮Imagine promoting two highly problematic people like this. Glad you support abusers and anti vaxxers. Get in the bin. twitter.com/australianopen… 🤮🤮🤮 Imagine promoting two highly problematic people like this. Glad you support abusers and anti vaxxers. Get in the bin. twitter.com/australianopen…

Robert Smith @OnyaDon



"Charging punters for a practice match.. #AusOpen .. anyway to make a buck .."

Philip Fama @tweener_head



"20 bucks for a practice set you can see at a Masters 1000 practice court…"

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil

twitter.com/AustralianOpen… #AusOpen @AustralianOpen



"Is this for charity at least?"

Jared Pine @JaredPineTennis



"When did they start promoting these practice matches this way? Will this one have a chair umpire and line judges, etc.? Will Djokovic and Kyrgios be paid for this practice session since the tournament is making money off this?"

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



"Graphics and $20 tickets for a practice match? Wild."

han @gunnersparade



"you better not be selling tickets FOR PROFIT? for a practice match"

Brian @stanpokey



"This is such a cash grab. Why Nole just rest up"

Get well soon Vee ❤️‍🩹🙏 @VenusGauff



"Is this even allowed??? Like I'm genuinely curious. I know players have practice matches all the time but why are they selling tickets for it?? That's such a money grab and disgusting imo"

Remember the name @AngryYoungMan24



"Maybe draw them in the first week instead of this nonsense"

Nathan Corbani 🇦🇺🇮🇹 @NathanCorbani @AustralianOpen @NickKyrgios @DjokerNole Me thinks this has been purposely timed to coincide with the release of Netflix: Break Point on 13/01 - First episode focuses on Nick Kyrgios. @AustralianOpen @NickKyrgios @DjokerNole Me thinks this has been purposely timed to coincide with the release of Netflix: Break Point on 13/01 - First episode focuses on Nick Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios pumped for "The Arena Showdown" at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022

While the news of "The Arena Showdown" practice match before the Australian Open being charged $20 wasn't appreciated by tennis fans, the Serb and the Aussie have remained upbeat and are looking forward to a thrilling clash.

Novak Djokovic, who won his 92nd career title on Sunday at the Adelaide International 1, expressed his excitement about sharing the court at the Rod Laver Arena with Kyrgios on January 13.

"Let's do this," the 35-year-old said on his social media.

Nick Kyrgios promptly echoed the 21-time Grand Slam champion's sentiments and promised their fans a good show.

"Mhmm let's give them a show my friend," the 27-year-old said.

The Serb and the Aussie on Instagram

