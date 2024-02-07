Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently informed Holger Rune that she was available to apparently train him following the Dane's split with Boris Becker.

On Tuesday, February 6, Becker stepped down as Rune's head coach after less than four months of partnership. Becker joined the Dane's team in October 2023 after the latter had split with Patrick Mouratoglou.

A day after the German icon's announcement, Rune took to Instagram and reflected on the breakup, saying:

"As you know, I have tried many coaching constellations over the past 12 months. It has not been easy to find the perfect match in the first attempt. I have worked with the same coach for 15 years my entire tennis life."

Rune further stated that he desires his next coach to understand and share his ambitions.

"I have learned a lot and found out what is important for me to feel good and at the same time develop. I have big ambitions and big goals, and I need people around me who have the same visions and who I can trust to achieve my goals," the World No. 7 said.

Rennae Stubbs, who carries the experience of coaching the likes of Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova, saw the opportunity to offer her expertise. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and suggested to Rune that she was willing to fill the gaps.

"@holgerrune2003 I have some time up my sleeve," Stubbs wrote.

Expand Tweet

Holger Rune traveled to Melbourne for Australian Open 2024 without Boris Becker

Holger Rune

Holger Rune competed at the Australian Open 2024 without Boris Becker's company. This was his third appearance Down Under.

The Melbourne Major would have been the duo's first Grand Slam campaign together. Becker, however, stayed in Germany to fulfil his role as a tennis expert for Eurosport's coverage of the Australian Open.

Rune had a rather shaky start to his campaign in Becker's absence as he took on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. Yoshihito provided stern resistance during the encounter as he snatched the second set and pushed the third into a tiebreak. The Dane, however, held his nerve and came through 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Rune failed to collect any more wins at the Happy Slam as France's Arthur Cazaux ended his run in the second round. The Frenchman matched Holger Rune in the opening set and secured it in the tiebreak. Cazaux doubled his lead by winning the second set as well. He then saw off a Rune's surge in the third before closing out the match 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.