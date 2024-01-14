Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka kicked off their title defense at the 2024 Australian Open on a great note on Sunday (January 14). The Melbourne Slam, however, has come under fire for not circumventing late-night matches despite having an early start this year.

Before this year, the Australian Open used to begin on a Monday, with the first Major tournament of the year running for 14 days. Some marathon matches from last year's Happy Slam led to many changes in scheduling rules though, ultimately increasing the length of the event to 15 days.

Some of these changes included the Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena — the two top courts at Melbourne Park — only featuring two matches each in their day and night sessions, bringing the number down from the previous three.

The new scheduling rule, however, didn't help World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka's case as she began her opener against German qualifier Ella Seidel after 11:00 p.m. local time at the Rod Laver Arena. While Sabalenka won her match in 55 minutes, her fans were not happy with the fact that she was out playing past midnight.

One fan suggested that the Belarusian deserved more respect from the Australian Open organizers as the defending champion.

"Having your defending champ start her title defense at 11:30 pm on a Sunday night is criminal," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, inferred through a sarcastic jibe that the day session could start earlier than usual to avoid late-night matches.

"Interesting way to achieve that without changing the session starting times," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic unaffected by scheduling during opener in Australian Open 2024, but says matches need to be "finished in a proper time"

Novak Djokovic after his first-round victory at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, played before Aryna Sabalenka at the Rod Laver Arena as his first-round match against qualifier Dino Prizmic was scheduled at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Djokovic had a few thoughts to give about the 2024 Australian Open's early start prior to the beginning of his campaign. The Serb said during his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday (January 13) that accumulating more revenue was one of the main factors behind the change in rules.

The 24-time Major winner also asserted that finding a way around late-night finishes and ensuring that the matches finished on time should be on top of the organizers' to-do list.

"I guess that's one of the motives behind starting on Sunday," Djokovic old the media on Saturday. "Obviously there are other Slams that start on Sunday."

"Roland Garros starts on Sunday, as well. That's going to help, I'm sure, get some matches out of the way, and reorganize the schedule better in the opening week which is always very busy with a lot of matches on the schedule that need to be finished in a proper time. Let's see if that works out," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis