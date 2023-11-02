Alexander Zverev's campaign at the 2023 Paris Masters ended in the third round at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas on November 2.

Tsitsipas, the No. 7 seed, outlasted the German in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-4 in a big-serving contest that lasted nearly 2 hours. The match was a tough exam of Alexander Zvevev's physical endurance, as it took place just 14 hours after his second-round match.

The German No. 1 faced the last standing Frenchman in the tournament, Ugo Humbert, in the second round on November 1. Zverev won the three-set marathon 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(5). The match lasted three hours and 32 minutes, and ended at 10 PM.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado pointed out the tough scheduling for Zverev, highlighting the limited time he had to recover, rest, and train between his second and third-round matches. He compared Zverev to Jannik Sinner, who withdrew from the tournament amid a scheduling decision that was deemed unfair by many.

However, tennis fans were indifferent to Zverev's situation and did not care about his tight schedule. Many pointed out that he should consider himself lucky that he can still play instead of being sent to prison.

The German was recently fined €450,000 by the Berlin public prosecutor's office, which also issued a criminal order against the 26-year-old for physically injuring ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

Brenda Patea is the mother of Zverev's child and had previously lodged a complaint against the former World No. 2 for assaulting her in 2020.

"We don't care about him!!!!!!" a fan said.

"Considering he should be in jail he better consider himself lucky," one fan comment read.

"Situation would be better for everyone if he was in jail," another fan wrote on X.

"Zverev should be provisionally suspended anyway," a fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Alexander Zverev's scheduling at the Paris Masters:

Alexander Zverev in strong position to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin

Alexander Zverev

Despite losing to Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev has almost sealed his qualification for the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The German is currently ranked No. 7 in the Finals Race, with 3,585 points to his name. He is next in line to confirm his spot at the year-end championship after Tsitsipas punched his ticket thanks to his third-round triumph in Paris.

Alexander Zverev has shown strong resilience on the 2023 ATP Tour to put himself in a position to play at the ATP Finals, a tournament he won in 2018 and 2021. The World No. 9 has won two titles this year: the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open and the ATP 250 Chengdu Open.

In addition, he also reached the semifinals of Roland Garros, the Western & Southern Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Halle Open, the China Open, and the Geneva Open.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have so far qualified for the Finals. Holger Rune currently occupies the No. 8 spot.