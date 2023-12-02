"He returns" - Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback announcement garners same attention as Zinedine Zidane's inspired World Cup 2006 comeback in France

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday (December 1) that he will return to professional tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. He has since received widespread attention from the global sports media.

Nadal has been on the sidelines since January due to a hip injury he sustained at the 2023 Australian Open. The 22-time Major winner's most recent loss came against USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Melbourne Slam, following which the Spaniard underwent arthroscopic surgery to rectify his injury.

The 37-year-old has seemingly completed his rehabilitation and will be looking to hit the ground running when he returns to the court in January 2024. He would undoubtedly be eager to get in some quality match practice at the Brisbane International — a tune-up event to the Australian Open.

Nadal's announcement has been met with immense fanfare from fans and pundits alike. In fact, the Spaniard has found himself on the front page of L'Equipe, a leading French sports weekly magazine, with the headline:

"He returns."

For academic purposes, football legend Zinedine Zidane was given the exact same headline ahead of France's campaign at the 2006 World Cup. The context behind the tagline, however, was quite different; 'Zizou' had returned to the French squad as a captain, after having retired from international football in 2004.

Zizou's final appearance for France went down in history books despite France's loss to Italy in the World Cup final. He scored to hand Les Bleus an early first-half lead before the Italians equalized in the 19th minute.

Zidane was later sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the chest just 10 minutes before the end of extra time. France lost 5-3 to Italy in the shootouts, with David Trezeguet's miss proving to be the difference.

Rafael Nadal only played four matches on the ATP Tour in 2023

The Spanish bull looks disappointed at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal struggled to find consistency for quite some time following his 2022 Roland Garros triumph. The Spaniard suffered an abdominal strain at last year's Wimbledon, withdrawing before his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios.

The 22-time Major winner subsequently struggled with injury and form issues, losing five of his last nine matches to end his 2022 season on a worrisome note. The 2023 season took a turn for the worse. He lost his group-stage matches against Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie at the United Cup despite having a one-set lead on both occasions.

Nadal then struggled during his opener against Jack Draper in Melbourne, beating his younger opponent in nearly four hours. The Spaniard was bundled out in his next match, losing to Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 4-6, 5-7.

