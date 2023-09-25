"He's hired" - Jessica Pegula thrilled by NFL star Trevon Diggs's son Aaiden doing commentary during Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders clash

American tennis star Jessica Pegula has displayed interest in the NFL. She was delighted by the presence of NFL star Trevon Diggs' son, Aiden Diggs, who was invited to offer commentary during a pregame analysis of the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders game. The Washington Commanders were defeated by the Buffalo Bills by a score of 3-37.

Jessica Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the WTA, retweeted a video on Monday featuring a young boy engaging with a group of analysts before the game.

Her caption simply stated:

"He's hired!"

Expand Tweet

Trevon Diggs, who is an American football cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, has two sons: Aiden, born in 2016, and Chosen, born five years later. Diggs is currently sidelined for the season due to an ACL injury sustained during practice.

On July 25, 2023, Diggs secured his future with the Cowboys by signing a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which includes potential bonuses totaling up to $104 million.

Jessica Pegula's 2023 season and WTA finals qualification

Pegula at the 2023 US Open - Day 4

Jessica Pegula has delivered a series of impressive performances in the 2023 season. At the Australian Open, she reached the singles quarterfinals, facing defeat against Victoria Azarenka. Additionally, she teamed up with compatriot Coco Gauff to reach the doubles semifinals at the same tournament.

Pegula also advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where Markéta Vondroušová proved to be a formidable opponent.

In mixed doubles at the US Open, she finished as the runner-up alongside Austin Krajicek. Furthermore, her quarterfinal appearance in women's doubles in New York earned her the No. 1 ranking in that discipline.

Adding to her accomplishments, she clinched her second WTA 1000 title in singles at the Canadian Open, triumphing over Liudmila Samsonova in the finals. The 29-year-old also reached the final of the Qatar Open, although she faced a loss against Iga Swaitek.

With only four weeks remaining in the 2023 WTA Tour regular season, the American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula has become the first doubles team to secure qualification based on their rankings in the doubles category.

Automatic qualification in the singles category wasn't granted to Pegula, as she currently holds the 5th rank in the WTA rankings. Alongside her impressive doubles success, Pegula is actively contending for a spot in the WTA Finals in the singles category.

Her chance to secure this position unfolds this week in Tokyo, where she currently stands in the round of 16 and is scheduled to face Cristina Bucșa on Tuesday.