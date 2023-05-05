Rafael Nadal’s fans are shattered by the Spaniard announcing his withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open. Fans expressed their heartbreak and sadnesses, saying they had no words and just pain, upon hearing the news.

The King of Clay has not played a single match in nearly five months due to the injury sustained during his second-round loss at the 2023 Australian Open. Initially given a recovery time of six-eight weeks, the Spaniard was expected to be back for his favorite time of the season on European Clay.

However, week after week, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has broken millions of hearts worldwide by withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, the ongoing Madrid Masters, and now the Italian Open.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings, saying that the announcement from the Mallorcan has made their worst fears come true. Many are wondering whether the 14-time champion will compete at the 2023 Roland Garros without a single competitive match played on clay.

The pain of the announcement has left fans “speechless.”

“devastated. speechless. no words. just straight up pain,” wrote one fan.

“And the "Hola a todos" fear came true again, damn...Which one was the last Roland Garros where Nadal didn't come as the favorite? (shocked emoji),” wrote another.

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac



Which one was the last Roland Garros where Nadal didn't come as the favorite?

And the "Hola a todos" fear came true again, damn...Which one was the last Roland Garros where Nadal didn't come as the favorite?

While most fans wished him a speedy recovery, some even wondered whether this was the end of the 36-year-old’s career.

Here are other reactions to the Spaniard's announcement:

m*rve @mercpie

i cant do this anymore

Sydneysider @shaz_i

Get well soon Rafa . All the best for your speedy recovery & French Open win #Vamos

LoveGameTennis 🎾 @LoveGame_Tennis



Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Rome Masters.



The road to a 15th title at Roland Garros is looking steeper than ever.



Let's hope he can make it.

#RafaelNadal twitter.com/RafaelNadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

On no.
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Rome Masters.
The road to a 15th title at Roland Garros is looking steeper than ever.
Let's hope he can make it.
#RafaelNadal

AR @BuggyWhipFH



Goodness me. He's never coming back is he.



2005-2022 was fun. Our time is done



Sigh Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

Hola a todos FC
Goodness me. He's never coming back is he.
2005-2022 was fun. Our time is done
Sigh

berra @lordetraling Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

a real rafan doesnt read after 'hola a todos'

v @missh8ter Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

he's soft launching retirement

SerMM91 @SerMM91 Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

Haters said he was faking injury and doesn't miss clay events🤡

kay nonsense | love clay @atp4me twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st… Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal ¡Hola a todos!

Knowing it's coming doesn't make it hurt less

Rafael Nadal can always pull a rabbit out of the hat, believes Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal with coach Carlos Moya

Despite missing out on all the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments due to the hip injury sustained in January, Rafael Nadal’s coach has said the 36-year-old is making progress day by day.

Carlos Moya also expressed that the King of Clay continues with confidence and that he does not need a lot of games to be ready to compete.

"He continues with confidence, with Rafa you can always expect him to be I pulled a rabbit out of the hat," said Moya. “That's why I think it's always been an urban legend that Nadal needs a lot of games to be ready, when he has returned from injury he has always achieved good results.”

Whether the 14-time champion returns once more to Roland Garros in 2023 remains to be seen. However, the climb will be steep for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to defend his title after being out for nearly five months.

