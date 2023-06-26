"He's a tennis player, why is he acting like he has a 9-5 grind" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas' yet another philosophical post

Over the years, Stefanos Tsitsipas has gained a reputation for his philosophical musings on social media and in press conferences. The Greek athlete once acknowledged that he is a philosophical person, and hails from a country with a rich history of philosophy.

However, Tsitsipas' posts haven't always been well-received by social media users. He recently posted about the mundane cycle of working through the week and looking forward to weekends.

"Life is a constant cycle of looking forward to weekends, then dreading Mondays. It's like being on a rollercoaster with really long drops and short peaks," Tsitsipas wrote.

"Life is a constant cycle of looking forward to weekends, then dreading Mondays. It's like being on a rollercoaster with really long drops and short peaks," Tsitsipas wrote.

Tennis fans couldn't fathom why the 5th-ranked tennis player in the world would think that way.

"He's literally a tennis player why is he acting like he's got a 9-5 grind," a user wrote.

"He's literally a tennis player why is he acting like he's got a 9-5 grind," a user wrote.

"That reality doesn't really apply to a pro tennis player on the tennis tour," another one added.

"That reality doesn't really apply to a pro tennis player on the tennis tour," another one added.

A fan reminded Tsitsipas that he has more important things to think about, like defending his title in Mallorca, which he won in 2022.

"Focus on your game this week, without thinking about the weekend or Paula, you have a title to defend Stef," the fan said.

"Focus on your game this week, without thinking about the weekend or Paula, you have a title to defend Stef," the fan said.

"Sunday evening is worse than Monday morning."

"Truly doesn't even apply to him lol"

"Tsitsipas stopped nabbing old quotes and started stealing from ChatGPT"

"This guy tweets like he isn't one of the top 10 tennis players in the world. Your mondays and my mondays are totally different big man"

"but what weekends and what weekdays for tennis players, your matches are played on all days and finals are invariably on sundays"

"he's just trying to be a relatable teenage girl on twitter"

Nico @99_9pct



"brudda you are an elite athlete leave these tweets to me"

"So 5 bad days for 2 good days? We can do better than that. How about we enjoy every day like it's a Friday, and then see what the weekend brings."

Stefanos Tsitsipas claims that his comments about Nick Kyrgios have been "misinterpreted"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh

Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments about Nick Kyrgios from the Netflix docu-series Break Point were criticized for their racist undertones on social media.

After his elimination at the hands of Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022, Tsitsipas had said the Australian's approach to tennis was "uneducated" and that he brought "NBA basketball attitude" to tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently explained that his comments were "misinterpreted" and that he holds no prejudices towards anyone.

"It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios... insinuating racism where none exists," Tsitsipas wrote.

"I want to emphasize that I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention," he added.

The Greek added that he will be "more mindful" of his words and their impact in the future. Not long after the incidents at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas and Kyrgios were paired up at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December 2022, but not by choice.

The Australian and the Greek were automatically paired together after losing their opening singles matches. While many expected chaos, the match was played without incident as they lost to Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker, 6-7(3), 6-7(3).

