Ahead of their clash in Cincinnati, Novak Djokovic has joked that he is hoping Gael Monfils doesn't win any more matches this week.

Djokovic and Monfils are currently in action at the Cincinnati Open, where they will meet in a third-round clash on Thursday. Djokovic got a bye in the second round before being given a walkover by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. Monfils, meanwhile, defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur in his opening-round matches.

After struggling with injuries over the last few years, Monfils seems to be back at his best in recent weeks. He reached the Round of 16 at the Citi Open in Washington, the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, and now the third round in Cincinnati.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his clash with Monfils, Djokovic stated that he was aware of the Frenchman's recent form.

"Obviously he's been winning some big matches last couple weeks. Yeah, hopefully he's not going to win any more this week," he said with a laugh.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion praised Monfils for his tennis and recalled playing in the junior circuits with him.

"I remember back in the junior days I played him in some junior tournaments and also in a futures level, actually. I still remember that very well. It's one of my first Tier 1 professional matches. I qualified for the futures," he continued.

"It was in Italy, and we played a very late-night match in a bubble on clay in one of those country clubs. It's funny, we go back a very, very long time. Have always admired his athleticism. I think it's phenomenal to watch, for fans, I mean, obviously seeing someone, you know, having fun and entertaining crowds and everyone, it's something that is really good for our sport," the Serb added.

"Sometimes you have a feeling you can't get ball past him" - Novak Djokovic praises Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils looks to have put his injury troubles behind him in recent weeks.

Novak Djokovic further praised Gael Monfils and jokingly reminded everyone that the Frenchman was a year older than him, before dubbing their upcoming Cincinnati Open clash a "duel of veterans".

"I have to say a few nice things about him [Gael Monfils]. It's great to see him play on a high level again after struggling with his injuries for a few years. We cannot forget that he's older than me, because everyone talks about my age," he said with a laugh.

"I think it's worth saying that he's one year older. It's going to be a duel of veterans tomorrow, so it's going to be quite interesting to see that. He's a fantastic guy. He brings so much entertainment, charisma to the tour, and, you know, fans love him. Players love him. It's great to see him playing so well," Djokovic added.

On being asked about the most difficult aspect of facing Monfils on the court, Djokovic replied that the soon-to-be 37-year-old's athleticism and 'elasticity' is off the charts.

"Well, his athleticism is off the charts. I mean, there are not too many players that can slide the way he does. You know, he's got the very good genes, obviously, the way he's super strong, super elastic, dynamic. He's an all-around player. He's so talented," he expressed.

Djokovic and Monfils are scheduled to lock horns in the Round of 16 on Center Court on Thursday.

