Heartbroken Monica Seles mourns death of Nikola Pilic, Novak Djokovic's ex-coach & tennis legend behind Serbia's Davis Cup glory

Monica Seles recently paid her heartfelt tribute to the notable Croatian player and former coach of Novak Djokovic, Nikola Pilic. The International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee further highlighted Pilic's significant contributions in her career and to the sport of tennis.

Ad

Throughout her decorated career, Seles won 53 WTA Tour singles titles, including nine Grand Slam titles. She also became the youngest player to win the French Open title in 1990 and played professionally from 1989 to 2008. For her outstanding contribution to the sport, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2009.

Through her recent Instagram story, the Novi Sad, Yugoslavia native shared her sincere tribute to Nikola Pilic, who passed away on September 23. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Remembering Nikki Pilic, a tennis legend whose incredible talent and sportsmanship inspired me and my Dad so much. His contributions to the sport will never be forgotten, and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Nikki."

Screenshot of Monica Seles' Instagram story | Source: IG/monicaseles10s

As a coach and captain, Pilic clinched Davis Cup titles with three countries: three titles with Germany, and one each with Croatia and Serbia. He also operated a tennis academy and trained Serbian legend, Novak Djokovic, Latvian talent, Anastasija Sevastova and others.

Ad

In 2020, Nikola Pilic was honoured with Serbia's Golden Medal of Merits. He won two medals in the Mediterranean Games and two medals in the FISU World University Games.

Meanwhile, Seles was honoured twice each with the Yugoslav Sportswoman of the Year Award and the BTA Best Balkan Athlete of the Year Award.

Monica Seles reflects on her major turning points throughout her life and career

Monica Seles at the Citi Taste Of Tennis Miami 2022 - Source: Getty

Monica Seles once reflected on overcoming challenges in her life and tennis career.

Ad

"I had to, in tennis terms, I guess, reset – hard reset – a few times. I call my first hard reset when I came to the US as a young 13-year-old [from Yugoslavia]. Didn’t speak the language; left my family. It’s a very tough time. Then, obviously, becoming a great player, it’s a reset, too, because the fame, money, the attention," she shared via The Guardian.

Ad

She continued:

"Then obviously my stabbing – I had to do a huge reset, being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis: another reset. I tell kids that I mentor: ‘You’ve got to always adjust. And that’s what I’m doing now.”

In 1993, Seles suffered an on-court incident, as she was stabbed by a fan of her then-rival, Steffi Graf. She was diagnosed with a neuromuscular autoimmune disease, myasthenia gravis, in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More