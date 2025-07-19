"Here she goes riding on Iga Swiatek’s success" - Fans accuse Pole's psychologist Daria of being an 'attention seeker' over post-Wimbledon interview

Iga Swiatek secured her sixth Major title at Wimbledon in historic fashion last Sunday (July 18), beating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the women's singles summit clash. Following her triumph, the Pole spoke out against the press back in her home country and hasn't given an interview to them since. However, her long-time psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, has now come out with an announcement regarding a media interaction, which has irked many fans online.Swiatek has been working with Abramowicz since 2019, when she was just a teenager. The 37-year-old is a certified sports psychologist who travels with the 24-year-old on the WTA Tour from one tournament to another. Naturally, the nature of their close relationship has received critiques from the tennis community due to the power dynamics between a mental health professional and a client.Earlier this week, news of Iga Swiatek's psychologist signing up for an interview regarding the Pole to a local media outlet emerged on X (formerly Twitter). Many of the World No. 3's fans were subsequently upset, since she recently distanced herself from interactions with the Polish press.While a few suggested that Daria Abramowicz was riding on the former World No. 1's coattails to further her career, one went as far as to call the psychologist an &quot;attention seeker&quot;.&quot;Here she goes riding on Iga’s success,&quot; one fan wrote on X.&quot;Baby out here resting on her client's laurels,&quot; another insisted.&quot;And people were trying to convince me that she’s not an attention seeker under my tweet from couple days ago loll,&quot; one more fan claimed.Many other fans dunked on the psychologist in their reactions on social media:&quot;Can someone tell her that it was iga who won wimbledon, not her,&quot; one fan asserted.&quot;Nothing about her is Player Psychologist like,&quot; another fan insisted.&quot;She started on a press tour before her client lol,&quot; one more fan joked.&quot;Is it a joke or not? This woman is just pathetic,&quot; another wrote angrily.With her Wimbledon win, Swiatek climbed up to No. 3 on the WTA rankings and is now 866 points off of Coco Gauff in second place. Iga Swiatek inches closer to Career Grand Slam with Wimbledon triumphIga Swiatek poses with the Wimbledon 2025 title | Image Source: GettyIga Swiatek, meanwhile, now has six Grand Slam tournament victories under her belt at the age of 24. The Pole's tally is significantly diverse, as she has enjoyed triumphs at three of the four Majors - the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.Swiatek won her maiden title at the level in 2020 in an against-the-odds run at the French Open that year. Since then, the World No. 3 has reigned supreme on the famous terre battue three more times (2022-24). Apart from the French Open, she has won Wimbledon (2025) and the US Open (2022) once each.