"Hilarious if Novak Djokovic wins Olympics at 41"; "Scaring the young guys" - Fans react to Serb not ruling out possibility of playing 2028 Olympics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently claimed in his pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters that he could play at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The tennis community is pleasantly surprised that the Serb is eyeing a gold medal at the tournament, considering he will likely be well past his physical prime by then.

"Everything is on the cards. I just don’t know how many cards I have left, you know. Let’s see. It’s still very far to think about – Los Angeles Olympic Games... I can’t really commit to that yet," the World No. 1 said. "I think I’ll take it year by year and just see how (my) body serves me, how passionate and committed I am really, how much motivation do I really have to do what I’ve done most of my life, day in, day out."

One fan on social media claimed it would be hilarious if Djokovic won his first-ever gold medal at 41.

"@BigBadWolfWolfy @DjokerNole @BNPPARIBASOPEN It'd be hilarious if Novak wins Olympics at 41 historic," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another, meanwhile, joked that the 36-year-old was playing mind games with his younger rivals.

"With Novak he really may play, but it's gotta be mind games too. Scaring the young guys, saying I'm still gonna be around a while vying for the big titles lol would love Novak to straight up say he's planning to win Slams for 2 more decades, give a real scare," they wrote.

A fan also alluded to the 24-time Major winner's impressive longevity, insisting that his participation at the 2028 Games wouldn't be 'ridiculous' at all.

"The funniest thing about the absolutely ridiculous notion of a 40+ year old Novak Djokovic playing in the 2028 Olympics is that, because he's Novak fucking Djokovic, it isn't ridiculous at all," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Novak Djokovic is yet to clinch gold medal at Olympics in 4 appearances

Novak Djokovic has played the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics, the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during his illustrious career. The 24-time Major winner, however, has just managed one bronze medal in four of his appearances at the Games.

The Serb collected his only Olympic medal in 2008, when he beat USA's James Blake to secure a bronze in singles after losing to eventual gold medalist Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

He missed out on a medal four years later, losing to Andy Murray in the semifinals before coming up short to Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in the bronze medal play-off.

Djokovic fell to Del Potro again in the first round of the quadrennial event in 2016. The 2008 Beijing bronze medalist then arrived at the 2021 Olympics as an overwhelming favorite, having won the first three Major tournaments of the year. However, it wasn't meant to be, as he dropped both of his bronze-medal matches in singles and mixed doubles.

The World No. 1 is one of the favorites at this year's Paris Olympics, but might face some stiff resistance from his rivals like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

