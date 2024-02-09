⁠⁠Holger Rune clarifies press manager situation after mother Aneke stepping down from the post

Holger Rune recently announced that his media management will be handled by the International Management Group (IMG). However, the Dane confirmed that he will retain full control of his social media accounts to connect with fans.

Apart from Rune, IMG also represents other top players including Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, and Iga Swiatek. The management company has been handed the reins by Holger's mother Aneke Rune, who had been representing him since the beginning.

Aneke announced the decision to the public via Danish outlet TV 2 Sports. A fan took to social media to spread the word, to which another user replied by asking the World No. 7 on the same platform whether the company would also be controlling the latter's social media accounts.

"@holgerrune2003 pls tell me you’re keeping full control of your socials," a fan asked Holger Rune on X (formerly Twitter).

Rune replied that he will be in control of all his social media activities and that the company will only be taking care of press management.

"I do. It’s only the press," Rune replied to the fan post.

Moreover, in the same interaction with TV 2 Sports, Aneke also shared that she will be working on two books with her son.

Holger Rune's performance at Open Sud De France in Montpellier

Holger Rune at the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune is currently out of action due to an arm injury that he sustained at the recently concluded Open Sud De France in Montpellier. The event took place from January 29 - February 4.

Rune came into the tournament after a second-round exit at the Australian Open. He clashed with Spain's Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the opening round in Montpellier, where he earned a straightforward 7-5, 6-2 victory to set up a second-round encounter against Michael Mmoh.

Rune dominated his second-round match with a whopping 17 aces against his opponent's eight and a lone double fault against his opponent's seven. Rune won 7-6(6), 6-4 to book a place against Borna Coric in the semifinals of the event.

Coric did not let Rune fall into a rhythm as he took the first set 6-3. The 20-year-old Dane appeared to struggle physically and took a medical time out in the second set. Coric was leading 4-1 when Rune withdrew from the match due to an arm injury, bringing his campaign at Montpellier to a halt.

Coric entered the final with a walkover and eventually lost to Alexander Bublik in three sets.