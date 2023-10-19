Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, has admitted that she will be replaced by a significant other in her son's life at some point in the future.

Aneke Rune has been instrumental in the 20-year-old's achievements so far. She has been heavily involved in all off-court dealings related to her son. She has maintained her role as a guide in Rune's life.

Aneke recently appeared on ATP Tennis Radio Podcast and discussed her equation with her son. She confessed that although she would remain a go-to person for Holger, another woman would undoubtedly take her place in the future.

"At some point, I think there will be a girlfriend he can talk to and then it’s not me anymore. But I think it’s different to have someone who is not that directly involved on-court in how you’ve to play. It’s nice to have someone off-court that you can talk to," she said.

Aneke affirmed that she always offers her honest opinion to the World No. 6, irrespective of how he feels about it.

"When he comes to me and ask for an honest opinion, he always gets it honest. It’s easier to be honest when you’re a parent because… you can hate your parents but it’s so rare that you hate them for life. Even though he may get pissed when I say the truth, I always do, and I think he likes it because he knows he can trust me," she stated.

"I don't take a salary, my interest in Holger Rune is only that he fulfills his dreams" - Aneke Rune

Holger Rune celebrates his birthday with Aneke.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke further reflected on her relationship with her son. She expressed gratitude over being fortunate that her son keeps nothing to himself.

"All the time when he’s coming, asking questions. I think I’m quite lucky that he’s super open, he tells whatever is on his heart and we can talk it through," Aneke spoke on ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

She revealed that there were times when the 20-year-old suggested that he was ready to move out of her umbrella, but things evolved differently.

"When he was a teenager, he would say ‘No it’s good now, I’m good on my own’ and I was ready to go back to work. But somehow, it’s like when you become better and better, the more you need someone you can trust, not that you can’t trust your team but I don’t take a salary, my interest in Holger is only that he fulfills his dreams," she concluded.

Holger Rune has been going through a rough patch on tour, partially owing to a back injury. He recently lost to Miomir Kecmanovic at the Stockholm Open on the back of early exits at the US Open, China Open, and Shanghai Masters.