Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently expressed her excitement about his son's clash against Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17.

The upcoming Masters 1000 clash will mark Rune and Djokovic’s third tour-level meeting. The duo's first meeting came in the opening round of the 2021 US Open, where an 18-year-old Rune managed to take a set off the eventual finalist, before losing the encounter 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1, due to cramps.

Their second encounter in the finals of the 2022 Paris Masters was a different story. Holger Rune, 19, came out with all guns blazing to earn a comeback victory against the defending champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, and lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Holger Rune’s mother, who was present to witness the World No. 7 lift his biggest career title so far, took to social media to express her excitement about the upcoming ‘popcorn-worthy’ third episode in the Dane’s rivalry with the Serb.

Rune earned a place in the quarter-finals after battling past Australia’s Alexei Popyrin [6-4, 5-7, 6-4] in the fourth round of the Italian Open on Tuesday, May 16. He previously got the better of home favorite Fabio Fognini [6-4, 6-2] and French teenager Arthur Fils [6-3, 6-3].

Defending champion Djokovic, meanwhile, outclassed Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry [7-6 (5), 6-2], former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov [6-3, 4-6, 6-1], and most recently scored a fourth-round victory over Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie [6-3, 6-4].

"Winning against Novak Djokovic helped me a lot" – Holger Rune ahead of 2023 Italian Open clash

The Serb and the Dane at the 2022 Paris Masters

Holger Rune, who is vying for his second Masters 1000 title after a failed attempt in the Monte-Carlo final last month, is determined to defeat Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open. He is confident about crossing the finish line, thanks to his favorable result against the 22-time Slam champion at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Looking forward to the clash, the 20-year-old said that, while defeating 'one of the greatest of all time' is a big ask, he believes that he can put an end to the Serb’s title defense.

"In general, the belief, you know. I believe that I can beat many players on the tour. I've shown that I could beat many guys at the top," Rune said in the on-court interview after his fourth-round victory. "And you know, winning against Novak helped me a lot because obviously he's one of the greatest of all time and it's going to be tough but I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic’s much-anticipated quarter-finals clash is scheduled for 1:00 pm local time on Wednesday, May 17.

