Holger Rune’s sister Alma reacts to Dane hiring Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi to join forces with Boris Becker

Holger Rune's younger sister Alma recently expressed her excitement for her brother’s latest move to hire Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi to join his existing team led by Boris Becker.

After losing in the first round of the 2023 US Open with Patrick Mouratoglou as his coach, Rune hired Becker in October to guide him. Becker assisted Rune to win six of his next 10 matches and to make it to the semifinal and quarterfinal at Basel and Paris Masters, respectively.

But Rune did not stop there. He wanted to add more experience and expertise to his coaching team, and he found the perfect candidate in Severin Luthi, who coached Roger Federer for 15 years, from 2007 to 2022.

Luthi was instrumental in Federer’s success, helping him win Grand Slam titles in double digits, three ATP Finals, and the Olympic gold medal in doubles and silver in singles. Luthi also coached the Swiss Davis Cup team, leading them to their first and only title in 2014.

Rune announced his new partnership on Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, sharing a picture of himself with his team.

"Very Happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris," Rune wrote.

Among the many comments and likes that Rune received for his post, the one from his sister Alma stood out. She reacted to the announcement post with fire, explosion, and heart emojis, indicating her excitement for his decision.

Holger Rune's sister Alma on Instagram

"Whatever Boris Becker's doing off the court, I don't need to have an opinion on" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune and Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

During his Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) appearance in London, Holger Rune spoke about his partnership with Boris Becker, who had served a jail term for fraud.

Becker was sentenced to two years in prison in 2022 by a London court for concealing his assets after declaring bankruptcy in 2017. He got out of jail after eight months.

Rune said that Becker’s incarceration did not bother him. He also complimented his coach for his expertise and kindness.

"Whatever he’s doing off the court, I don’t need to have an opinion on that because I hired him to coach me, not to do anything else. He’s a great guy. He’s a really good man. I think if people mistake him for that, it’s totally wrong because he has a great heart and he’s a great coach," Rune said (via Tennis365).

Rune also said that Becker assisted him in stabilizing his game after a tough period that made him suffer a slump in performance.

"He helped me a lot during because I had the tough middle of the season with everything so it was needed that he came and we start improving again, and he’s a great guy, a great coach. We did some good work, and proper training, and I’m excited for the future," he added.

Holger Rune finished the year ranked No. 8 in the world, with a 44-24 win-loss record.