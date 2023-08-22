"Hope you come back like him too,""We need mixed doubles" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu wearing a Rafael Nadal t-shirt during piano session

Emma Raducanu sparked delighted reactions from tennis fans as she showed off her piano skills while sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with Rafael Nadal's signature logo.

Raducanu, who has been away from the tour since undergoing surgeries on her wrists and ankle, appears to have utilized her downtime to delve into her non-tennis-related interests.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Brit took to social media to post a clip of herself skillfully playing the piano while wearing a t-shirt adorned with Rafael Nadal's iconic 'Raging Bull' logo. The 20-year-old also shared a hilarious outtake where her piano session suffered an unexpected interruption, causing her to giggle uncontrollably.

Fans were thrilled to witness Raducanu paying homage to the 22-time Grand Slam champion with her attire.

"Rafa's shirt. Hope you comeback like him too," a fan commented.

"That Rafa shirt," another fan commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

One user called for the duo to team up for a mixed doubles partnership.

"We need a Rafa x Rads mixed doubles," one user posted.

Other fans made references to Formula 1 superstar Charles Leclerc, who famously released his own piano compositions after teaching himself to play the instrument during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Duet with Leclerc who says no?" a fan commented.

"Almost as good as Charles Leclerc," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Emma Raducanu hits the practice courts in China ahead of anticipated return later in 2023

Emma Raducanu has commenced her preparations for her return to competitive tennis. The Brit was spotted hitting the practice courts in Shenyang, China, ahead of her appearance at an exhibition tournament in Cotai, Macau, later this year.

The 2021 US Open champion is set to take part in the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, which is a two-day indoor hardcourt mixed exhibition tournament. The event is scheduled to be held on December 2 and 3.

The 20-year-old will join a star-studded line-up featuring Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Belinda Bencic, and Yibing Wu at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, the largest indoor sports facility in Macau.

Luiz Carvalho. the senior vice-president of sports group IMG, which is one of the co-organizers of the event, expressed his delight at Emma Raducanu and Yibing Wu's participation.

"There will be an even greater connection to the local community. Emma Raducanu’s Chinese roots and her remarkable rise to stardom by winning the US Open have made her a global sensation while Wu Yibing’s historic feat as the first Chinese national to win an ATP tournament has significantly elevated his standing in world tennis," he said.

