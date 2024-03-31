“Hopefully I can kick some a**” – Danielle Collins gears up for celebratory pickleball tournament after beating Elena Rybakina to win Miami Open title

Danielle Collins revealed that she would be participating in a pickleball tournament to mark her victory over Elena Rybakina in the Miami Open final on Saturday.

Collins produced a spirited effort against the World No.4 to lift her maiden WTA 1000 trophy in Miami Gardens. She saved a staggering ten break points and, in turn, broke thrice to secure a 7-5, 6-3 win after battling for more than two hours.

She sat down with Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel desk after the win and talked about the grand celebrations that would follow.

"It's gonna be a fun weekend, we're off to a good start for this weekend, I feel like a weekend warrior. We're doing a pickleball tournament tomorrow… celebratory pickleball tournament. So that’s one of our celebrations and then you know… it’s Miami, you'll see us out on the town. It'll be a big night," Collins said (0:52)

Toward the end of their conversation, Amritraj rallied Collins to have fun, especially at the planned pickleball event.

"Enjoy this, have a great time tonight, and enjoy that pickleball tomorrow too," Amritraj told the champ [at 9:16].

Danielle Collins vowed to oblige, saying:

"Yes! Hopefully, I can go out there and kick some a**.

Danielle Collins: "I've never experienced anything like it and it is just really special being in my home state and to have won my first 1000"

Danielle Collins, a Florida native, turned pro in the year 2016 and has already declared to draw the curtains on her career before the current season concludes.

During the aforementioned conversation with Prakash Amritraj at the Tennis Channel desk admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the support she received throughout the last few days at the Miami event. She said:

"A lot of emotions out there to have won this tournament, my home state, and the feeling that I've like playing in front of thousands of my best friends. Everywhere I looked, people were supporting me.

"There was a woman by my towel box who was encouraging me and pumping me up. And in the other corner, there were other family that was giving me words of encouragement. I've never experienced anything like it and it is just really special being in my home state and to have won my first 1000," Collins added.

The Miami Open win is Danielle Collins' third WTA singles title, having previously won the Silicon Valley Classic and the Emilia Romagna Open, both in 2021.