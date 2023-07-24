"Hopefully next year my opponent will not walk on water" - Casper Ruud takes a hilarious dig at Andrey Rublev following Bastad final loss

Casper Ruud has taken a hilarious dig at Andrey Rublev following the latter's emphatic title victory over the Norwegian at the 2023 Nordea Open.

Tournament top seed Ruud and second seed Rublev locked horns in the final of the ATP 250 in Bastad on Sunday. This was Casper Ruud’s second time making the summit clash, having won the title in 2021. However, it wasn’t meant to be for the World No. 4 this time around, as Andrey Rublev trounced him 7-6 (3), 6-0 to clinch his 14th career title.

The Russian produced 36 winners, hit six aces, and won 82 percent of his first serve points as he rushed to victory by bageling his 24-year-old opponent in the second set.

Casper Ruud, who was in pursuit of his 10th claycourt title and 11th overall, took to social media to reflect on his Nordea Open campaign.

The Scandinavian thanked everyone involved for a positive week before congratulating Andrey Rublev and his team on the win. Ruud also took a hilarious dig at the Monte-Carlo Masters champion for annihilating him in the summit clash and hoped for a better result in 2024.

“Thanks to everyone for yet another fantastic week in Bastad. Always the warmest atmosphere. Hopefully next year my opponent will not walk on water and I can hold the trophy again. Congrats to @andreyrublev and his team for a great week and run. Now Hamburg!” Casper Ruud said.

Ruud similarly teased Rublev during his runner-up speech as well. The Norwegian jokingly called the World No. 7’s impeccable form in the final “not respectful.”

“You're a very tough competitor, but also a very nice guy, very funny, and always respectful to your opponents -- even though you hit all the f*cking lines today, it was not so respectful to me, but it's okay,” he said.

Andrey Rublev climbs to 4th position in the race to the ATP Finals following victory over Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev is in contention for Casper Ruud's World No. 4 spot ahead of the US Open

Andrey Rublev has had a tremendous year so far. He has made it to five ATP finals, including three runner-up finishes in Dubai, Srpska, and Halle, and two title wins in Monte-Carlo and Bastad.

The 25-year-old has also featured in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon.

Following his latest win over Casper Ruud, the Russian has leapfrogged Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner in the live race to the ATP Finals. He is placed fourth, behind Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev.

It is worth noting that Andrey Rublev, currently standing at a ranking of World No. 7, is also inching closer to a new career-high ranking of World No. 4.

The Russian has 4730 points to his name, which is just 175 less than Ruud, who is currently holding the World No. 4 spot. Between the duo stand Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune with 4850 and 4825 points, respectively.

Andrey Rublev, an eight-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, hopes to achieve the World No. 4 ranking ahead of the US Open, so he can avoid the top three seeds before the semifinals.

Both Rublev and Ruud will next be seen in action at the ATP 500 in Hamburg, where they will battle for the title as well as the World No. 4 spot.