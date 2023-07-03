Novak Djokovic's 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign had a slightly delayed start thanks to rain.

Djokovic was in action on Monday, July 3, in his opening-round match at SW 19. The Serbian, chasing his fifth consecutive grass Major title, faced Pedro Cachin on Centre Court.

After taking the first set 6-3, rain brought the proceedings to a temporary halt. During the break, however, Djokovic did his best to make the court playable again by wiping down the surface with a towel as ground staff used leaf blowers to dry the court.

Tennis fans were quick to react to Djokovic's actions, with one stating that it was impossible for anyone to not like the 36-year-old.

"How can you not love this guy," a fan said.

One user heaped praise on the former World No. 1 by stating that he was the only player who was keeping the sport relevant.

"Only guy making the sport relevant, he's great on and off court, very smart too," a tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic beats inclement weather and Pedro Cachin to sail through to Wimbledon 2023 wR

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic began his 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign with a straight-sets victory on Monday, July 3. The one hour and 29 minutes rain delay did little to dampen the veteran's game.

Djokovic, the four-time defending champion at SW19, defeated Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) to progress to the second round. Despite dropping serve in the third game of the match, he stayed focused to wrap up the victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

In his on-court interview after the match, the 23-time Grand Slam champion reiterated his love and affection for a tournament he dreamt of winning as a kid.

“It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon, really, in terms of history and tradition. I’ve said it many times throughout my career. Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to win it. A childhood dream came true in 2011 and each year I come back I kind of relive those memories and just kind of connect with that young boy that was dreaming in Serbia,” he said.

“I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court here for granted. I’m definitely blessed, so it’s a wonderful feeling to be here,” he added.

The defeat of Cachin was Djokovic's 29th consecutive tour-level win on grass. If he manages to defend his Wimbledon title this year, he will equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at the grass Major.

Djokovic, who has now won 22 matches in a row at Grand Slams dating back to Wimbledon last year, will next face Jordan Thompson, who downed Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 in his opening match.

