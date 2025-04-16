How Carlos Alcaraz used a shocking loss to World No. 52 to find his form again with Monte-Carlo triumph

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared how his shocking defeat to World No. 52, David Goffin led him to regain his form and ultimately win the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. With his title win in Monaco, Alcaraz secured his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and his 18th career ATP Tour title overall.

Prior to his participation in the ATP Masters 1000 clay court event in Monte-Carlo, Alcaraz competed in the North American swing - at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. He was the defending champion in California and he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual winner Jack Draper. Then in Florida, the former World No.1 suffered a defeat to David Goffin in the second round.

Following his unexpected loss at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz entered the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated players such as Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, Arthur Fils, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and ultimately Lorenzo Musetti in the final to claim the title.

While speaking with Marca after his victory in Monaco, Carlos Alcaraz discussed the challenges he faced with his game leading up to his ATP Masters 1000 clay court title . He mentioned that losing to Jack Draper "hurt" a lot and then being eliminated by David Goffin prompted him and his team to stop and reflect on his shortcomings and make necessary improvements, which he said ultimately proved beneficial

"It's a combination of everything. In Indian Wells, I thought I was playing well, and off the court, I was pretty calm. The loss to Draper hurt a lot. Then I got to Miami, and that loss to Goffin was the final straw. We had to stop, sit down, and see what was happening . That moment has helped me a lot," Alcaraz said (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz expressed that it was because of "bad times" that he was able to learn and improve his game.

"It's from bad times that we learn the most. I've learned, above all, to focus on what's important . There are many things we give importance to that perhaps aren't. I've said what's truly important to me in tennis, and I'm going to continue along those lines," he added

In addition to his Monte-Carlo Masters win, Carlos Alcaraz also won the ABN AMRO Open earlier in the year by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final.

the four-time Grand Slam champion is currently competing at the 2025 Barcelona Open, a tournament he has won twice previously, in 2022 and 2023, In 2022, he defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the final to win the tournament and then defended his title in 2023 by overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match.

Who will Carlos Alcaraz next face at the 2025 Barcelona Open?

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the 2025 Barcelona Open and he began his campaign by defeating qualifier Ethan Quinn 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first round.

In the second round, Alcaraz will go up against qualifier Laslo Djere. These two players have faced each other once before on the ATP Tour, in the second round of the 2023 Argentina Open where the former World No.1, emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The winner of this second round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Laslo Djere at the Barcelona Open will advance to the quarterfinals to face either fifth seed Alex de Minaur or lucky loser Jacob Fearnley.

