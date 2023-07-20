In a recent ATP promotional video highlighting the grass season, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov talked about Roger Federer, his impeccable all-white fashion sense on grass and also him being the king.

During the interview, the players were asked to name a player renowned for their impeccable all-white attire on the grass court. Zverev promptly responded, attributing this distinction to Federer, emphasizing the sheer multitude of matches he has competed in and won at Wimbledon.

Shapovalov also acknowledged the Swiss tennis legend as the epitome of sartorial elegance on the grass.

""Roger Federer, because he won Wimbledon 458 times," Zverev said.

The interviewer mentioned that they cannot include the name of the former World No.1 in their responses, as he is retired and not active on tour anymore.

"He’s not in tour anymore. I'm sorry Roger. They took you out," Alexander Zverev said.

"How dare you? Not in our hearts, okay?" Shapovalov said after learning he could not add the former World No. 1's to his pick.

When questioned about who would make the best king among the players, Zverev and Shapovalov once again singled out the Swiss player.

"Roger Federer. But it's perfect. He's not on Tour anymore. He can rule above all over us," the former World No. 2 said.

"I mean it’s gotta be Roger, right? It’s gotta be Roger. No, I’m sorry but it’s gotta be Roger also," the Canadian said.

"I check the [tennis] scores 3 times a day, I'm really into it" - Roger Federer

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Last month, Roger Federer admitted to regularly checking tennis scores multiple times a day, even after retiring from the sport last year.

During a press conference following the ceremony held in his honor at the Halle Open, Federer shed light on his post-tennis life. He revealed that he continues to frequently monitor tennis scores, despite no longer being an active player.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged that, on certain days, his hectic schedule of travelling and spending time with his children left him with limited opportunities to stay updated with the latest scores.

"I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check the scores, three times a day maybe, then, of course, all of a sudden, there's days where I check out for like a week. I'm with the kids, and then I'm traveling, and I'm gone, and, you know, you forget about everything around yourself," he said.

Federer added that despite living a busy life, he keeps an eye on the highlight reels to get an idea of the matches.

"But for the most part actually, I'm really into it. I think there's some great matches going on. I try to check some highlights reels more than watching games per se because my life is also a little bit busy, but I'm really entirely happy," he said.

Roger Federer retired in September last year, playing his final match at the Laver Cup.

