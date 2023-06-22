"How disgusting and biased you are!" - Tennis fans furious after Wimbledon fabricates Carlos Alcaraz's comments on Roger Federer and Andy Murray

Carlos Alcaraz recently made comments about the gameplay of Andy Murray and Roger Federer'sat Wimbledon. These were seemingly fabricated by SW19 officials, infuriating tennis fans on Twitter.

Alcaraz is currently competing in the Queen's Club Championships. The top seed came from a set down on Tuesday, June 20, to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech.

During the tournament, he attended a press conference and stated that he enjoys watching videos of Roger Federer and Andy Murray as they are among the best on grass courts. He added that he will not discuss Novak Djokovic because it is impossible for him to slide like the Serb.

This is what Carlos Alcaraz originally said:

"I've always said that you have to move well on grass and from there everything else follows. Speaking for myself, I like to put on videos of [Roger] Federer, of [Andy] Murray, who are among the players that move best on grass.

"I'm not going to talk about Djokovic because he slides like he's on clay and that's not going to be the case for me."

The Twitter account of Wimbledon then posted Carlos Alcaraz's quotes, but it was pretty evident that the quotes were altered when compared to the original. This is what they wrote:

"On grass, you have to move well. I like to watch videos of Federer, of Murray, who move best on grass."

This caused confusion and disappointment among tennis fans, who took to Twitter to express their fury. One user felt Wimbledon needed to change their social media team as they were embarrassing themselves by misrepresenting Alcaraz's words.

"Wimbledon needs to change its social media team. Not only are they embarrassing themselves by ill thought promotions, now they are also misinterpreting Carlos’s words. Like the worst kind of tabloids," the user wrote.

Another user criticized Wimbledon by calling them biased and for using words out of context to disparage Novak Djokovic.

"@Wimbledon, How disgusting and biased you are! You take words out of context just to put someone above Djokovic," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz can reclaim the World No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic next week

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the Cinch Championships - Day Two.

Carlos Alcaraz lost his World No. 1 ranking after being defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open semifinals. Despite this setback, the young Spaniard has an opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings.

If Alcaraz wins the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, he will overtake Djokovic next week. Anything less, and the Serb, thanks to his win at Roland Garros, will continue to hold the top spot.

Djokovic has held the World No. 1 ranking for 389 weeks, more than any other male or female player in tennis history. He is eying history as he bids to become the first ever player to sit atop the rankings for 400 weeks.

