"How is this ever ok?" - Martina Navratilova calls out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for "ridiculous" anti-LGBTQ law 

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over a new law in Florida that allows healthcare providers to deny service to LGBTQ people based on their personal beliefs.

The law, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May 2023, has been dubbed the "Let Them Die Act" by critics who fear it will endanger the lives and well-being of vulnerable people.

Navratilova compared the law to a notorious amendment in Colorado in the 1990s that sought to ban anti-discrimination protections for gays, lesbians, and bisexuals, and called for it to be challenged in court.

Navratilova came out as a lesbian in 1981, at a time when homosexuality was still widely stigmatized and discriminated against in sports and society. She faced backlash from sponsors, fans, and the media, but she did not let that stop her from pursuing her career and speaking out for LGBTQ causes.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 16, to share her thoughts on the discriminatory law, calling it "ridiculous".

"Wow…how is this ever ok? Has all the hallmarks of the old Amendment 2 in Colorado in the 90s which was struck down by POTUS. This ridiculous law by @GovRonDeSantis needs to be challenged because it can’t stand," Navratilova wrote.

Amendment 2 was a Colorado ballot measure passed in 1992 that banned anti-discrimination laws for gay, lesbian, or bisexual people. It was overturned by the Supreme Court four years later, in 1996.

Martina Navratilova slams Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for dictatorial move against Disney

Martina Navratilova previously spoke out against the state of Florida's decision to give more power to its governor over Disney's theme parks in Orlando.

The new measure, which was approved by Florida lawmakers, allows Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint a new board to oversee the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district that has allowed Disney to levy more taxes on its properties since the 1960s.

Navratilova has been a vocal critic of the Republican Party and its policies. She said that the new measure is a "dictatorship" move by DeSantis and that it is an attempt to punish Disney for its criticism of the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"Welcome to Florida Dictatorship…." Martina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The "Don't Say Gay" bill, which was signed into law by DeSantis in March 2022, has been widely criticized for its potential to harm LGBTQ students. It prohibits teachers in Florida from holding classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity.