"How the f**k?" - Martina Navratilova questions legality of President Donald Trump promoting own cryptocurrency for profit

Martina Navratilova has once again criticized Donald Trump after the US president advertised his cryptocurrency on social media. Navratilova joins several critics, who have suggested that using the office of the presidency to launch an official crypto is improper.

Trump's move is controversial because he controls 80% of the crypto coins personally and will be marketing them throughout the four years of his presidency. Opponents of the administration have suggested that presidents should not profit from their term in office, and are concerned that crypto coin sales are not properly tracked and can be used for illegal purposes, such as crime, terrorism, or drugs.

Navratilova is never slow to react where Trump is concerned. The 18-time Major winner shared her thoughts on her X (formerly Twitter) account, after US journalist Yashar Ali had passed on the news that:

"President Trump promoted his cryptocurrency this morning. His promotional post led to an immediate spike in the price."

Ali was referring to Donald Trump's post, in which he applauded his $Trump coin:

"I LOVE $TRUMP - SO COOL. The Greatest of them all!!!!!!!!!"

Outraged, Martina Navratilova vented to her 456,000 X followers:

"How the f---- is this legal?"

The questions surrounding the legality of Trump's crypto coin persist, together with the allegations of a conflict of interest. In reply Trump denies that he is breaking any laws, and has promised to promote the crypto industry for the betterment of the US economy, according to NPR.org.

Martina Navratilova is a long-time liberal and Donald Trump critic

Martina Navratilova is well known for her liberal views, and for challenging Donald Trump's new government on social media. The 68-year-old has made clear her opinion about the New York businessman ever since he first ran for office in 2016. A year after he became president, Navratilova appeared on RTE's The Late Late Show.

The Czech-born naturalized American was unequivocal about the effect of a Trump presidency:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things."

Navratilova is a respected voice on the political left. An icon of world tennis, she occupied the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s. She also won 167 singles titles, as well as 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

