Tennis fans online have been angered by MMA star Jake Shields referring to British journalist Mike Dickson's death as "poetic justice" because the latter criticized Novak Djokovic in the past.

Dickson, a tennis correspondent for the Daily Mail, died during the 2024 Australian Open, just ten days shy of his 60th birthday. With an impressive career spanning 38 years, he had covered tennis and various other sports.

Following Dickson's death, Shields took to social media and insinuated that it was karma for Dickson, who was a staunch critic of Djokovic's choice to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, to die while watching the World No. 1 play.

Fans were outraged by Shields' remarks and expressed their criticism on social media. One fan stated that celebrating the tragic and sudden demise of someone simply because they were critical of another person was extremely distasteful.

"Not QTing because that piece of sh*t doesn’t deserve the engagement but celebrating the tragic sudden death of a man because he was critical of somebody? how f**king disgustingly low can you be?" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan shared similar thoughts and stated that Shield's comments about the British journalist were a "new low."

"Celebrating a person’s death because write something bad about your favourite yellow ball hitter… tt finds new lows everyday," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Novak Djokovic hasn't slowed down yet" - Martina Navratilova

Australian Open 2024

During a recent episode of the Tennis Channel podcast, Martina Navratilova spoke about Novak Djokovic, stating that the Serb is a "constant professional" — a mindset which she attributed to his former coach, Jelena Gencic.

Navratilova also expressed her admiration for Djokovic's remarkable fitness, noting that his relentless pursuit of improvement and victory is both "scary" and "impressive."

“He is the constant professional and I think he had the mindset and he had the great coach Jelena, and other coaches that came after her. So he had all the basics covered from a very early age and he's still trying to get better and that's a scary thought, but to win that much after thirty is just impressive," she said (at 34:00).

Navratilova stated that people typically possess the level of fitness that Novak Djokovic currently exhibits before the age of 30. However, she stated that it was remarkable that the Serb at the age of 36, continues to maintain top level of fitness and is showing no signs of slowing down.

"I don't care what happened before thirty, you're just built from another DNA because things get harder, you slow down and Novak hasn't slowed down yet,” Martina Navratilova added.

Djokovic is currently playing at the Australian Open 2024, where he made it to the quarterfinals by defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the fourth round.

