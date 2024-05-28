"How did Lacoste approve??" , "Dressed like Victoria Azarenka" - Fans react to Daniil Medvedev wearing tights under French Open 2024 outfit

Daniil Medvedev came out to start his 2024 French Open campaign on Monday, May 27, wearing tights under his kit produced by luxury fashion house Lacoste. Medvedev was up against Germany's Dominik Koepfer in his opener.

He overcame Koepfer 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in a physical battle that lasted for more than three hours. The match witnessed a total of 11 break points, out of which Medvedev secured seven. This was notably his fourth win in as many duels with Koepfer.

As much as Medvedev impressed tennis fans with his commitment to win, he disappointed them with his appearance for the first couple of games of the match. He covered himself from top to bottom in black tights in an apparent attempt to keep himself warm.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users felt embarrassed to call himself a Medvedev fan.

"When people ask me who my favourite atp player is , I always have to sigh first cos my man stays [keeps] embarrassing me. Wtf is this ?? how did Lacoste approve of this," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan compared the Russian's look to former WTA No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, writing:

"Bro dressed like Azarenka"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"You cannot be serious...," a fan wrote.

"It looks like he got dressed in the dark," a fan remarked.

"Man making sure none of clay touch his body other than his hands just to use racket," a fan commented.

"My god, I would stop being his sponsor," a fan stated.

Notably, Daniil Medvedev removed the extra clothes as his body warmed up while playing against Dominik Koepfer.

Daniil Medvedev betters his previous year's performance at French Open with victory over Dominik Koepfer

Daniil Medvedev; GETTY

Daniil Medvedev has bettered his previous year's performance at the French Open by beating Dominik Koepfer on Monday as he faced a humiliating first-round exit from Paris in 2023.

Medvedev lost to Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in his opener last year. Seeded second, he faltered horribly against the unseeded Seyboth wild on a sunny afternoon at Philippe Chatrier as he couldn't cross the line despite being at advantageous positions on multiple occasions.

The World No. 5 had won the opening set and the third set but gave it away in the fourth and fifth to concede a 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss. Notably, he has campaigned at the French Open seven times, excluding the 2024 effort, and faced five first-round exits thus far.

It's definitely going to be different this year for Daniil Medvedev as he will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday, May 29, in the second round.