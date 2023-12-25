How many ATP ranking points will Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and rest of top 10 be defending in January 2024

Novak Djokovic will be defending 2250 points in January 2024 while Carlos Alcaraz will not be defending any points.

The 2024 season is upon us and will start with the United Cup, which will commence from December 29. Other tournaments will start from January 1, with the Australian Open taking place from January 15.

Novak Djokovic will have more points to defend than any other top 10 player, at 2250. The Serb will be defending his winner's points from the Australian Open along with another 250 which he gained by triumphing at the Adelaide International.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has the second-most number of points to defend in January 2024 at 1425, 1200 of which are the runner-up points from the 2023 Australian Open. He also won 225 points after helping Greece reach the semifinals of the United Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz will have no points to defend as he did not compete in any tournaments in January 2023. The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury he suffered during training. The Spaniard is set to start his 2024 season at the Melbourne Major.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will have 180 points to defend, which he earned from a third-round exit at the Australian Open and a semifinal elimination at the Adelaide International. Like Alcaraz, he too will start his 2024 season at the Melbourne Major.

Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune all have only Australian Open points from 2023 to defend. Rublev has to defend 360 quarterfinal points while Sinner and Rune both have 180 Round of 16 points. Alexander Zverev exited in the second round of the Melbourne Major so he will have only 45 points to defend.

Hubert Hurkacz will have 255 points to defend, 180 of which he earned at Australian Open 2023 by reaching the fourth round. He also won 75 points by helping Poland to the semifinals of the United Cup.

Taylor Fritz has 395 ranking points to defend, 350 of which came at the United Cup where he helped Team USA win the tournament.

Novak Djokovic is set to be the World No. 1 until at least the end of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic in action at the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic is assured of being the World No. 1 until at least the end of the Australian Open.

The Serb confirmed himself as the year-end World No. 1 by winning his first match at the ATP Finals. Given the gap between him and the other players, he will remain at the top of the rankings until at least the end of January.

Djokovic had a memorable 2023 season, winning three Grand Slams to set a new record for the most number of Grand Slams by a singles player in the Open Era. He also won a record-seventh ATP Finals title.

