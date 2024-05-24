Martina Navratilova recently lashed out at a law that allows inmates to be housed based on gender identity. She raised questions about how many women would have to suffer before the law was changed.

The Czech-American has maintained an active online presence after her retirement from tennis. She regularly shares her opinion on the political climate of the country and sports, including the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Recently, Navratilova reacted to a news about a judge dismissing a challenge to a Californian law about allowing prison inmates to be housed according to their gender identity, irrespective of the fact that they have or have not done gender reassignment surgery.

Navratilova issued a strong reaction to this and questioned how many women need to be "raped and impregnated" before the law is changed.

"So how many women need to be raped and get impregnated before this ridiculous law is changed??" Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

A fan offered their assessment of the situation and said that the courts did not care for women and female inmates. Navratilova agreed with this.

"They don’t care because the hard fact is they don’t care about women and they absolutely don’t care about female inmates," the fan wrote.

"Yup," Navratilova replied.

Source- Martina Navratilova's Instagram handle

Martina Navratilova calls out Megan Rapinoe over soccer star's stance on allowing trans athletes in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently called out former USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe as she joined a group advocating for allowing transgender athletes into NCAA's sporting events in women's categories.

Rapinoe released a statement via Athlete Ally:

"The time is now for the NCAA and the nationwide athletic community to speak up and affirm that sports should be for everyone, including transgender athletes. To my fellow cis women athletes: the time is now to say loud and clear that bans against trans athletes framed as ‘protecting women’s sports’ do not speak for us, and do nothing to protect us. To the trans athletes fearing that they may be sidelined from the sport they love: I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU."

Marathon runner Mara Yamaguchi slammed Rapinoe, saying that the Soccer star was pulling the metaphorical ladder and destroying the dreams of young girls.

This caught the eye of Navratilova and she agreed with Yamaguchi's stance, writing on X:

"Megan is wrong on this. And it’s a damn shame,"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova retired from tennis, amassing a record 167 titles, including 18 Grand Slams.