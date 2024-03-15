"How much did Netflix pay this woman"; "Scarier than the bees" - Carlos Alcaraz's fan catching his attention at Indian Wells amuses fans

Carlos Alcaraz put on an unassailable performance in his quarterfinal match at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. During the contest, the Spaniard could not help but smile when the cameras turned to one of his enthusiastic fans.

Alcaraz faced Alexander Zverev in the last eight of the Indian Wells Masters on March 14. In their previous match at the Australian Open earlier this year, Zverev defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Naturally, the Spaniard was in search of revenge and swept aside the German in an hour and 19 minutes in the Californian desert.

Alcaraz broke Zverev four times and did not face any break points on his own serve to win the contest 6-3, 6-1. The match was pretty eventful, with bees swarming the court during the first set and forcing the play to stop for a while. Another memorable moment occurred when an enthusiastic fan, wearing a t-shirt with Alcaraz's images, appeared on the big screen at the court.

Expand Tweet

The fan, who was mouthing "I love you," caught the 20-year-old's attention. The clip of the incident went viral on social media, with fans joking that she would definitely feature in the upcoming Netflix documentary on Alcaraz. Others found the incident adorable and thought that the Spaniard was blushing.

"If I’m Sinner’s coaches I make him watch this like 30 times before Saturday," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"How much did Netflix pay this woman for one day of work," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Carlitos smiling and hoping he never meets her in normal life," one account posted.

Expand Tweet

"I’ll be waiting to see this clip on his Netflix documentary," another account tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz to face Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells SF

Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner for the eighth time on the ATP Tour when the two young tennis stars compete for a spot in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open final on March 16. Sinner has a 4-3 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz and has won their last two encounters at the China Open and Miami Open in 2023.

Sinner has won 16 consecutive matches this year and is undefeated so far. He won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open and backed it up with a title at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. At Indian Wells, the Italian is seeded No. 3 and has bettered Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jan-Lennard Struff, Ben Shelton, and Jiri Lehecka to reach the semis.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Indian Wells champion and defeated Mateo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabian Marozsan and Alexander Zverev en route to the last four. If the two-time Grand Slam champion falls to Sinner, he will cede the World No. 2 spot to the Italian.