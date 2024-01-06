Tennis fans have been left amused by Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal's prediction regarding the 2024 French Open and his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's title win last year.

In a recent interview, Toni stated that Djokovic wasn't at his best when he won the Roland Garros title last year. Additionally, he said that Nadal could win his 15th title in the French capital this season as he is a better clay court player than the Serbian.

"I see him capable of winning Roland Garros because I am his uncle, he has done it 14 times and because last year Djokovic, not the best Djokovic, won it, and Rafael on clay is better than him. I think Rafael is a clear candidate and I see that he will have options," he said.

The 62-year-old's statement has since started a discussion among tennis fans on social media, with one fan noting that he has been speaking about Djokovic a little too frequently.

"With how much Toni talks about Djokovic, you’d think that he was Djokovic’s uncle. Djokovic needs to send him a signed autograph since he’s clearly a super fan," said one fan.

Another fan stated that Toni's attempt to diminish Djokovic's achievements is "ridiculous" and "pathetic".

"He needs to stop obsessing about Djokovic and insisting to diminish his accomplishments. He's ridiculous. It's pathetic," read one post on X (formerly Twitter)

Rafael Nadal makes tennis comeback at Brisbane International, exits tournament in the quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2024 Brisbane International.

After making a second-round exit at the Australian Open last year, Rafael Nadal decided to stay away from the ATP tour for the rest of the season as he looked to recuperate from injuries and work on his fitness before making a comeback.

This month, after almost a year on the sidelines, Nadal returned to action at the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event that serves as a warm-up for the season-opening Melbourne Major.

The former World No. 1 began his campaign by beating 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1. Later, he defeated wildcard Jason Kubler 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Nadal's run at the tournament came to an end on Friday, January 5, following defeat to Jordan Thompson. The Australian saved three match points in the second set and registered an impressive 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-4 win in three hours and 25 minutes.

