Naomi Osaka being unaware that Iga Swiatek could be her possible second-round opponent at the French Open has attracted a lot of reactions among fans. Osaka entered the main draw of the clay-court Major using a protected ranking.

During her press conference in Paris, the four-time Grand SLam champion was asked her if she was aware of which players were in her section, to which she kindly asked the reporter not to tell her.

"Don't tell me anything please," Osaka said.

The Japanese will start her campaign at Roland Garros against Lucia Bronzetti and could possibly play two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round if she wins. The Pole will begin her run against qualifier Leolia Jeanjean where the top seed will be considered the favorite to win.

Osaka not wanting to know about her draw at the French Open was something that fans found hilarious. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at the former World No. 1. One of the fans was shocked that she was unaware of Swiatek being in her draw as it was a hot topic on social media.

"How in the world could Naomi Osaka not be exposed to her draw if she's on IG or Twitter ? I feel like everyone AND everyone talks about it, you need to be strong to absolutely avoid it lol," the fan said.

Another fan joked how the four-time Major champion was going to have a mental breakdown once she knew that she would be facing the Pole in the second round.

"I just know a thought of her drawing Iga crossed her mind omg she's gonna have a mental breakdown if she faces her in R2," the fan's comment read.

Here are some other reactions from the fans poking fun at the situation

"SHE DOESN’T KNOW??? Oh Naomi baby" joked a fan

"She’ll be clutching her pearls and LV bags when she gets the draw reveal" another fan joked

"naomi when she checks the draw after r1" a fan posted a GIF

Some other reactions from fans who were left in splits after knowing the Japanese's situation.

"I'm surprised nobody has muttered it around her this whole time. She must be on noise cancelling headphones 24/7 cuz" a fan quipped

"imagine her shock when getting interviewed after 1st round win and they tell sth like "how do you feel facing iga in the next round" another fan quipped

"That’s so wild and so impressive that she hasn’t been exposed to that information yet" said a fan

"I'm just going in there trying my best" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

The reporter switched their question after Naomi Osaka asked them not to reveal anything related to her draw and asked about her thoughts on her first-round opponent Lucia Bronzetti.

The Japanese said that she hadn't played the Italian before in her career but admitted that anyone playing at the Roland Garros would be a tough opponent. She also said she felt nervous before playing a first-round match at tournaments.

"I don’t think I've ever played her, not to my knowledge. So, you know, I've seen her around and I know that anyone that's playing this tournament is a really tough opponent so, plus it's the first round of a slam, I'm really quite nervous during those first round matches. "

Osaka said she would give her best shot and try to incorporate the lessons she has learned into her game and see if she has become a better player.

"I'm just going in there trying my best and seeing if all the lessons that I've learned so far have adapted me into a better player."

Naomi Osaka and Lucia Bronzetti's first round match will be played at court Phillipe-Chatrier on 26th May.

