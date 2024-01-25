"Humble champion" - Chris Evert lauds Coco Gauff for "insightful" approach to success as a teenager after Australian Open defeat to Aryna Sabalenka

Chris Evert recently praised Coco Gauff's "insightful" approach to success as a teenager after her exit in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

The Australian Open semi-final between Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka was a rematch of the 2023 US Open final, with the two players facing off for the second time in four months. The Belarusian won 7-6(2), 6-4, advancing to the final against China's Zheng Qinwen.

In Gauff's post-match press conference, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by The Tennis Letter on Thursday, the American was asked by a reporter if she was satisfied with how far she has come as a teenager.

Gauff responded by saying that her teenage years as a professional have been successful, and she feels proud of what she has achieved, especially being up there in stats with Serena Williams and Jennifer Capriati. She also mentioned fulfilling her dream of winning a Grand Slam.

“Overall this stage of my life, like, it was obviously a successful time. I saw a stat that I think I'm up there with Serena and Capriati with the wins at slams. I saw that and it made me feel -- I don't know, I just feel like I look at the glass half empty, so I'm negative. Then I looked at that stat and I'm like they had great careers," Gauff said

"So I'm like I'm in the right direction. I just have to remind myself of the journey and not so much of the moment. I am really proud of myself. I did want to win a slam as a teenager, and I did that." Coco Gauff added

Chris Evert was impressed by the 19-year-old's post-match interview and retweeted the post, describing Gauff as a "humble, insightful champion." She added a heart emoji to her caption.

“Humble, insightful Champion ❤…” Chris Evert said

Coco Gauff - “I can only go upwards from here”

2024 Australian Open - Coco Gauff (Getty images)

In the same interview, Coco Gauff reflected on her best performance at the Australian Open and expressed belief that her trajectory can only move upward from this point.

She said that she was hoping to secure her second Grand Slam title or at least get to her second final, but it didn't happen. She remains hopeful that she is only going to become better and improve.

“Obviously today I was hoping to get No. 2, or at least give myself a chance to get No. 2. It didn't happen, but I feel like I'm there, yeah. So hopefully I can go only upwards from here.” Coco Gauff said

The head-to-head tie between Gauff and Sabalenka now stands at 4-3 in favor of the American. The defeat was Gauff's first loss of the season, having won the ASB Classic in Auckland two weeks ago.