"I was always a happy person in life, even more now" - Daniil Medvedev talks family, goals and being at peace with himself

Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open relatively untroubled, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday (January 20).

Speaking to the press following his win, the Russian took on a variety of topics - including his off-court life, his family and life goals. When asked by a reporter about the reason behind his cheerful demeanor at this year's Australian Open, Medvedev gave a rather straightforward answer.

The 27-year-old said that he has been at 'peace with himself' these days, insisting that he felt satisfied with the trajectory of his life thus far.

"Honestly, I felt like I was always a happy person in life. I think now even more. As I said, this last one month and a half, I'm feeling, how you call it, in peace with myself," Medvedev told the press on Saturday. "I feel like I know where I'm going. I know what I have to do in life."

The third seed added that both his on-court success and family life contributed to his happiness.

"Only talking about me, even if it's selfish, then of course, talking about my family stuff," he said.

"I know what goals I have and how I want to achieve them" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand at the 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev also admitted that while doubts often creep in, he still stays committed to his long-term goals.

"I know what I want to do. I know what goals I have and how I want to achieve them," Medvedev said. "Like all these little things, sometimes even little things you don't know where you're going, you can feel a little lost sometimes."

The Russian did warn his fans, however, that his disposition wouldn't likely be this friendly throughout this year.

"I'm probably going to feel like this sometimes during the season, especially with tennis, which is so up and down, the game," he added. "So far I'm feeling happy and looking forward to what's next."

Daniil Medvedev will face the unseeded Nuno Borges for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The two players are yet to meet on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Borges, meanwhile, has had quite a good campaign in Melbourne. The Portuguese hadn't gone past the second round of a Major tournament before this week. He has punched above his weight though, beating 13th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov and 23rd-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the fourth round.